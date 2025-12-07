403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Poland Rebukes Musk’s Post on EU Dissolution
(MENAFN) Poland's foreign minister delivered a scathing rebuke Saturday following Elon Musk's declaration that the EU should be dismantled—a statement that immediately garnered endorsement from former Russian president and current Security Council Vice Chair Dmitry Medvedev, who responded with a single word: "Exactly." Radoslaw Sikorski condemned the interaction as "reckless and dangerous," cautioning that rhetoric attacking the EU advances agendas hostile to Europe.
"As if anyone still had any doubts about who benefits from all this anti-EU talk about sovereignty," he wrote on X. "Those who want to profit from spreading hatred and those who want to conquer Europe."
The diplomatic censure emerged hours after the European Commission levied a €120 million ($140 million) penalty against Musk for Digital Services Act (DSA) violations—marking the inaugural sanction imposed under the bloc's modernized digital platform regulations. Authorities identified deficiencies in transparency protocols governing the platform's "blue X" verification badge, shortcomings in its advertising database, and restricted researcher access.
Sikorski's statement highlighted mounting anxiety in Warsaw that adversarial forces, particularly Russia, are weaponizing anti-EU sentiment to fracture European solidarity. His remarks paralleled a wider declaration issued earlier Saturday by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who emphasized transatlantic cooperation's critical importance amid intensifying geopolitical pressures.
Tusk called for Europe and the US to reinforce their partnership, arguing that democratic alliances must stand firm in the face of external attempts to divide them.
Within this context, Sikorski portrayed the Musk-Medvedev exchange as a striking illustration of how incendiary discourse can converge—deliberately or inadvertently—with objectives of actors determined to undermine Europe.
"As if anyone still had any doubts about who benefits from all this anti-EU talk about sovereignty," he wrote on X. "Those who want to profit from spreading hatred and those who want to conquer Europe."
The diplomatic censure emerged hours after the European Commission levied a €120 million ($140 million) penalty against Musk for Digital Services Act (DSA) violations—marking the inaugural sanction imposed under the bloc's modernized digital platform regulations. Authorities identified deficiencies in transparency protocols governing the platform's "blue X" verification badge, shortcomings in its advertising database, and restricted researcher access.
Sikorski's statement highlighted mounting anxiety in Warsaw that adversarial forces, particularly Russia, are weaponizing anti-EU sentiment to fracture European solidarity. His remarks paralleled a wider declaration issued earlier Saturday by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who emphasized transatlantic cooperation's critical importance amid intensifying geopolitical pressures.
Tusk called for Europe and the US to reinforce their partnership, arguing that democratic alliances must stand firm in the face of external attempts to divide them.
Within this context, Sikorski portrayed the Musk-Medvedev exchange as a striking illustration of how incendiary discourse can converge—deliberately or inadvertently—with objectives of actors determined to undermine Europe.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment