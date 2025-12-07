403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Syria Cautions Against Changes to 1974 Disengagement Accord
(MENAFN) Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa cautioned on Saturday that any Israeli effort to modify the 1974 Disengagement Agreement or explore new arrangements—such as a proposed buffer zone—would transform the area into “a dangerous place with unknown consequences.”
He emphasized that such shifts could destabilize an already fragile environment.
During a discussion session at the Doha Forum 2025, Sharaa asserted that Israel is attempting to “export its crises to other countries” in order to deflect attention from what he described as continuing massacres in Gaza.
He argued that Israeli leaders routinely legitimize their actions under the banner of security concerns, while Syria, since its liberation, has “sent positive messages aimed at strengthening regional stability.”
Sharaa reaffirmed that Syria demands full Israeli compliance with the 1974 agreement that manages the ceasefire boundaries in the Golan Heights.
He also challenged the rationale behind proposals for a demilitarized buffer zone, contending that such ideas overlook essential questions about who would safeguard the territory if Syrian forces were not permitted there.
“There are many questions surrounding the demand for a demilitarized zone. Who will protect this area if the Syrian army is not present?” he asked.
He concluded that “Any agreement must guarantee Syria’s interests,” stressing that Syria—being the side vulnerable to Israeli attacks—is the one most justified in insisting on withdrawal terms and security guarantees.
He emphasized that such shifts could destabilize an already fragile environment.
During a discussion session at the Doha Forum 2025, Sharaa asserted that Israel is attempting to “export its crises to other countries” in order to deflect attention from what he described as continuing massacres in Gaza.
He argued that Israeli leaders routinely legitimize their actions under the banner of security concerns, while Syria, since its liberation, has “sent positive messages aimed at strengthening regional stability.”
Sharaa reaffirmed that Syria demands full Israeli compliance with the 1974 agreement that manages the ceasefire boundaries in the Golan Heights.
He also challenged the rationale behind proposals for a demilitarized buffer zone, contending that such ideas overlook essential questions about who would safeguard the territory if Syrian forces were not permitted there.
“There are many questions surrounding the demand for a demilitarized zone. Who will protect this area if the Syrian army is not present?” he asked.
He concluded that “Any agreement must guarantee Syria’s interests,” stressing that Syria—being the side vulnerable to Israeli attacks—is the one most justified in insisting on withdrawal terms and security guarantees.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment