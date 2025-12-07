403
Merz Addresses Gaza Peace Plan with Palestinian President
(MENAFN) Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz engaged in an extensive telephone discussion with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, during which he conveyed firm backing for the US-spearheaded peace effort concerning Gaza, according to a statement released by the German government on Saturday.
Government spokesman Stefan Kornelius, in a written declaration, noted that Merz “underlined his support for US President Donald Trump’s peace plan” throughout the exchange and commended the Palestinian Authority for its cooperative approach toward the initiative.
The chancellor highlighted that the Palestinian Authority now needs to swiftly carry out long-overdue adjustments, the statement added, remarking: “If this is achieved, it can play a constructive role in the post-war order.”
Merz reaffirmed that a negotiated two-state arrangement for resolving the Israel-Palestine dispute should persist as the central aim, stressing that such a structure could create a route toward “lasting peace and security” for both Israelis and Palestinians.
The conversation occurred shortly before Merz’s tour of the region, which is scheduled to include visits to Jordan and Israel on Saturday and Sunday.
