Macron to join UK, German, Ukrainian leaders in London talks
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron announced that he will travel to London for high-level discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as part of ongoing efforts to evaluate the situation in Ukraine and advance US-mediated negotiations, according to reports.
In a post on the social media platform X, Macron strongly condemned Russia’s overnight attacks on Ukraine’s energy and railway infrastructure, saying: “I firmly condemn the massive strikes that targeted Ukraine last night, particularly its energy and railway infrastructure.” He warned that Moscow “is locking itself into an escalatory path and is not seeking peace.”
Macron emphasized the need to maintain pressure on Russia, stating: “We must continue to exert pressure on Russia to compel it to choose peace.”
He said Monday’s London meeting will cover developments on the battlefield as well as diplomatic efforts being coordinated through the “Coalition of the Willing,” a group of countries supporting Kyiv alongside the US. Macron stressed that Ukraine “can count on our unwavering support” and highlighted that France and its partners will continue collaborating with Washington to establish security guarantees for the country: “We will continue these efforts with the Americans to provide Ukraine with security guarantees, without which no robust and lasting peace will be possible.”
Macron concluded by noting the broader implications of the conflict, saying: “For what is at stake in Ukraine is also the security of Europe as a whole.”
