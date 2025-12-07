403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Germany's Chancellor Merz backs US-led Gaza peace plan
(MENAFN) Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz held an in-depth phone discussion with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, during which he expressed strong backing for the US-led peace initiative for Gaza, according to reports.
A government spokesperson stated that Merz “underlined his support for US President Donald Trump’s peace plan” and welcomed the Palestinian Authority’s cooperative approach toward the proposal. The chancellor also emphasized the importance of the Palestinian Authority implementing much-needed reforms, noting: “If this is achieved, it can play a constructive role in the post-war order.”
Merz highlighted that a negotiated two-state solution remains the ultimate goal of resolving the Israel-Palestine conflict, asserting that such a framework could pave the way for “lasting peace and security” for both Israelis and Palestinians.
The conversation took place ahead of Merz’s regional tour, which will include visits to Jordan and Israel over the weekend.
A government spokesperson stated that Merz “underlined his support for US President Donald Trump’s peace plan” and welcomed the Palestinian Authority’s cooperative approach toward the proposal. The chancellor also emphasized the importance of the Palestinian Authority implementing much-needed reforms, noting: “If this is achieved, it can play a constructive role in the post-war order.”
Merz highlighted that a negotiated two-state solution remains the ultimate goal of resolving the Israel-Palestine conflict, asserting that such a framework could pave the way for “lasting peace and security” for both Israelis and Palestinians.
The conversation took place ahead of Merz’s regional tour, which will include visits to Jordan and Israel over the weekend.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment