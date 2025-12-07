403
Powerful Earthquake Jolts U.S. State of Alaska
(MENAFN) A powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck the U.S. state of Alaska at 2041 GMT Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported.
Seismic activity reverberated through the state's capital, Juneau, and reached Whitehorse, the capital of Canada's Yukon territory, local media reported.
The USGS determined the epicenter was located 96 km northeast of Yakutat at a depth of 10 kilometers.
No casualties or structural damage have been documented on the U.S. side.
The National Tsunami Warning Center confirmed there is no tsunami threat following the major earthquake.
Media reported that Earthquakes Canada indicated the seismic event occurred near the Alaska-Yukon border.
Local authorities, including the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the fire department, said there were no immediate reports of injuries or property damage.
