Saudi official calls to uphold Gaza ceasefire
(MENAFN) A senior Saudi representative urged the international community to avoid reopening or reshaping the terms of the Gaza ceasefire, insisting that all parties must adhere to what has already been endorsed through a UN Security Council resolution. Speaking at a major policy forum, Manal Radwan, Minister Plenipotentiary at the Saudi Foreign Ministry, said the agreement’s foundations must remain untouched.
“We cannot be open to redefinition and renegotiation of what we have already agreed to and also what was issued as a Security Council resolution that was passed and welcomed by all parties,” Radwan said.
She emphasized that altering key concepts at this stage would undermine clarity and risk derailing progress: “So we cannot go back and redefine what we mean by ceasefire, what we mean even by disarmament, what we mean by a Palestinian-led process in governing Gaza.”
Radwan warned that repeated attempts to reframe essential elements could sidetrack the region with endless procedural debates.
“We cannot be redefining these things back and forth and getting ourselves into a sidetrack that gets us into so many details about what, who, when, and we lose sight of the overall and the core of the conflict,” she said.
Highlighting the broad consensus around resolving the conflict, Radwan noted: “Almost everyone in the international community agrees that the two-state solution is the only solution forward.” She added that the real question is how to turn that principle into action: “If that is so, then it is asking people what it is that they are going to do to bring this implementation and make it possible.”
Radwan cautioned against treating Gaza as an isolated issue, stressing its inseparable link to the overall Palestinian cause.
“First of all, Gaza is not a case on its own,” she said. “Gaza is about the Palestinian conflict. It is not just about Gaza.”
She argued that security measures, humanitarian efforts, and transitional arrangements cannot succeed unless they remain anchored to the political end goal.
“If we talk about security, or humanitarian access, or the plight of moving from one stage to the other, we cannot do that in absence of the ultimate objective,” she said.
That objective, she stated, is “security for all. It is regional integration which is embedded in the realization of a Palestinian state.”
Radwan warned that the region is at risk of repeating a familiar and destructive cycle.
“We have seen this movie before,” she said. “There is a war in Gaza, then there is an engagement by the international community, then there is a search for humanitarian assistance, and then political fatigue, and then we forget about it — only to see another more violent cycle of violence erupt.”
She stressed that stability for Israel, the region, and the world depends on respecting Palestinian rights:
“There is no security for anyone, including Israel and the rest of the region, but also the world at large.”
Radwan argued that preventing any shifts in agreed terminology and ensuring a political path toward Palestinian statehood is essential for lasting peace.
“If we do not ensure the security and the political aspiration of Palestinians being fulfilled, then there is no plan in the world that will be able to drive us not only from one stage to the next, but also to prevent another spiral of violence,” she said.
The ceasefire agreement, which began on Oct. 10, halted a devastating two-year conflict that has resulted in more than 70,000 deaths — most of them women and children — and left nearly 171,000 people injured.
Under the first phase of the deal, Israeli hostages are to be exchanged for Palestinian prisoners, while the broader plan calls for rebuilding Gaza and establishing a new administrative structure without Hamas.
The ceasefire agreement, which began on Oct. 10, halted a devastating two-year conflict that has resulted in more than 70,000 deaths — most of them women and children — and left nearly 171,000 people injured.
Under the first phase of the deal, Israeli hostages are to be exchanged for Palestinian prisoners, while the broader plan calls for rebuilding Gaza and establishing a new administrative structure without Hamas.
