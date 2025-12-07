403
Musk Blasts EU for Imposing Fine on His Social Media Platform X
(MENAFN) U.S. tech magnate Elon Musk launched a fierce attack Saturday against the European Union (EU) following a substantial penalty imposed on his social media platform X for breaching transparency regulations, vowing his counteraction would personally target the officials behind the decision.
"The 'EU' imposed this crazy fine not just on (X), but also on me personally, which is even more insane!" the Tesla CEO wrote on X. "Therefore, it would seem appropriate to apply our response not just to the EU, but also to the individuals who took this action against me."
In a subsequent message, Musk escalated his rhetoric: "The EU should be abolished."
The penalty has already ignited intense criticism from U.S. government officials, who characterized the sanction as an attack on fundamental free speech principles and accused the bloc of discriminatory practices against American corporations, local media reported.
U.S. President Donald Trump has issued warnings of retaliatory tariffs against the EU should the bloc persist in penalizing American technology companies.
The European Commission on Friday levied a 120 million euro (approximately 140 million U.S. dollars) fine against X for failing to comply with transparency mandates outlined in the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA).
The sanctions arise from three separate DSA violations, encompassing the misleading design of X's blue verification badge, insufficient transparency within its advertising database, and the platform's refusal to grant researchers access to publicly available data.
The "blue checkmark" system, which any user can acquire through payment, to indicate "verified accounts" leaves users vulnerable to fraudulent schemes, including identity theft and various manipulation tactics, according to the Commission.
The regulatory body further stated that X's advertisement repository does not satisfy the DSA's transparency and accessibility standards, and that the platform likewise fails to fulfill its requirement to provide researchers with access to its public data.
