403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Malawi Greenlights Injectable HIV Prevention Drug
(MENAFN) Malawi has become the fourth African country to greenlight lenacapavir, a breakthrough injectable HIV prevention medication, following an accelerated regulatory assessment completed Thursday. Health authorities are calling the authorization a transformative moment in combating the nation's severe HIV epidemic.
The biannual injection, developed by Gilead Sciences Ireland, UC, represents a significant advancement over daily pill regimens. Patients require only one shot every six months, dramatically simplifying treatment adherence.
Malawi's Pharmacy and Medicines Regulatory Authority (PMRA) fast-tracked the authorization process, completing its evaluation in just 46 days. This swift approval positions the Southeast African nation among global frontrunners in adopting the innovative preventive therapy.
Dr. Beatrice Matanje, executive director of Malawi's National AIDS Commission (NAC), characterized the decision as pivotal in the country's ongoing battle against HIV transmission.
"This approval represents a major breakthrough in the prevention of HIV. We are actually motivated to fight on as a commission to reduce the rate of infection among Malawians," Matanje told media.
She emphasized the practical advantages of the medication's administration schedule: "A twice-yearly injection significantly reduces the burden of adherence and clinic visits, and this has the potential to transform preventive outcomes."
PMRA's Director General Mphatso Kawaye framed the authorization as part of a broader initiative to expedite access to critical medical innovations.
"This expedited regulation of lenacapavir showcases PMRA's unwavering commitment to fast-tracking high-quality, safe, and effective medicines for Malawians," Kawaye told media.
The approval resulted from coordinated efforts with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the World Health Organization (WHO), both of which have played crucial roles in streamlining regulatory approvals throughout Southern Africa.
South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe previously authorized the medication.
The Global Fund, an international financing and partnership organization, has pledged support for Malawi's implementation efforts. Initial shipments are anticipated to reach Africa before year's end, according to the organization's recent announcement.
The authorization arrives at a critical juncture for Malawi, which faces one of the world's most severe HIV prevalence rates. Approximately 950,000 Malawians—predominantly women and children—currently live with the virus, data from the National AIDS Commission shows.
The biannual injection, developed by Gilead Sciences Ireland, UC, represents a significant advancement over daily pill regimens. Patients require only one shot every six months, dramatically simplifying treatment adherence.
Malawi's Pharmacy and Medicines Regulatory Authority (PMRA) fast-tracked the authorization process, completing its evaluation in just 46 days. This swift approval positions the Southeast African nation among global frontrunners in adopting the innovative preventive therapy.
Dr. Beatrice Matanje, executive director of Malawi's National AIDS Commission (NAC), characterized the decision as pivotal in the country's ongoing battle against HIV transmission.
"This approval represents a major breakthrough in the prevention of HIV. We are actually motivated to fight on as a commission to reduce the rate of infection among Malawians," Matanje told media.
She emphasized the practical advantages of the medication's administration schedule: "A twice-yearly injection significantly reduces the burden of adherence and clinic visits, and this has the potential to transform preventive outcomes."
PMRA's Director General Mphatso Kawaye framed the authorization as part of a broader initiative to expedite access to critical medical innovations.
"This expedited regulation of lenacapavir showcases PMRA's unwavering commitment to fast-tracking high-quality, safe, and effective medicines for Malawians," Kawaye told media.
The approval resulted from coordinated efforts with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the World Health Organization (WHO), both of which have played crucial roles in streamlining regulatory approvals throughout Southern Africa.
South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe previously authorized the medication.
The Global Fund, an international financing and partnership organization, has pledged support for Malawi's implementation efforts. Initial shipments are anticipated to reach Africa before year's end, according to the organization's recent announcement.
The authorization arrives at a critical juncture for Malawi, which faces one of the world's most severe HIV prevalence rates. Approximately 950,000 Malawians—predominantly women and children—currently live with the virus, data from the National AIDS Commission shows.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment