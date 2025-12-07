403
Turkey pledges continued efforts for Gaza peace, humanitarian aid—FM
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that Türkiye is pressing ahead with efforts to move an immediate Gaza peace initiative forward and address the worsening humanitarian situation.
According to general reports from the sidelines of an international forum in Doha, Fidan emphasized that Ankara remains focused on taking “concrete and practical steps” to support Gaza.
“There is enormous humanitarian and diplomatic work underway to halt the war and put the peace plan into action,” he said. “But Israel’s intentions remain equally negative. This process must be managed carefully.”
Fidan noted that Türkiye is continuing to activate mechanisms designed to coordinate the peace process and that consultations with regional partners remain ongoing.
“As we meet with our friends and partners in the region, as well as our American and European friends, we will continue to do everything we can to ensure that the peace plan for Gaza is put into action as soon as possible and that this humanitarian tragedy comes to an end,” he said.
Reports describe the peace framework as one that involves the release of Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian detainees, a lasting ceasefire, a phased Israeli withdrawal, the formation of a new administrative structure in Gaza, and reconstruction of the territory devastated over two years of conflict. Although a truce formally exists, it has been repeatedly breached.
During his visit, Fidan also viewed several books presented at the forum that document events in Gaza. One volume, The Evidence, features visual material used as documentation of alleged crimes. Another, The Witness, compiles accounts from journalists, medical workers, and affected civilians, while The Perpetrator outlines individuals believed to have participated directly or indirectly in the violence. He commended the material, saying the publications “contain extensive information about what happened in Gaza.”
The 23rd Doha Forum opened under the theme “Justice in Action: Beyond Promises to Progress,” drawing a wide range of international figures, including Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa, Fidan, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, the president of a major international economic forum, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates.
This year’s program, developed in collaboration with research institutes and global policy centers, includes sessions on topics such as “The Gaza Reckoning: Reassessing Global Responsibilities and Pathways to Peace,” “Gulf–EU Relations in the Age of Strategic Isolation,” “AI as a Double-Edged Sword: Strategies for Responsible Use in the Military Domain,” and “US–China Relations: Navigating the Risks and Opportunities of a Changing Global Order.”
According to general summaries, the previous forum, held in December 2024 and themed “The Innovation Imperative,” attracted over 5,000 attendees and more than 350 speakers.
