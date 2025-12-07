403
German Opposition Blasts Merz Over Upcoming Israel Trip
(MENAFN) Germany's opposition Left Party launched a scathing attack Friday against Chancellor Friedrich Merz over his upcoming Israel trip, where he is set to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
"Merz's trip to Israel is a declaration of war on international law. He is meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu even though there is an international arrest warrant against him for alleged war crimes. A meeting with an alleged war criminal is not a normal state visit," Left Party co-chair Jan van Aken declared in Berlin.
Van Aken further condemned the restart of German weapons shipments to Israel as "a political scandal," insisting Germany must halt arms transfers until the Israeli government publicly commits to a two-state solution involving a separate Palestinian nation.
The chancellor is scheduled to depart for Israel this weekend for his first official visit since taking office. His Sunday meeting with Netanyahu will address multiple issues, including efforts to maintain the Gaza ceasefire.
A steadfast Israeli supporter, Merz has consistently highlighted Germany's historical obligation to ensure Israel's security—a responsibility stemming from the Nazi era and the Holocaust.
Though the chancellor has criticized Israel's military operations in Gaza during the conflict's later phases and demanded Tel Aviv permit increased humanitarian assistance into the territory, Merz has rejected opposition demands for a weapons embargo, dismissed calls to suspend the EU-Israel trade agreement, and refused to recognize a Palestinian state.
