Syria warns Israel against altering 1974 disengagement deal
(MENAFN) Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa issued a firm warning that any Israeli effort to adjust the terms of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement—or to promote new security arrangements such as a buffer zone—would transform the region into “a dangerous place with unknown consequences.”
During a policy discussion at an international forum, he argued that Israel is attempting to “export its crises to other countries” rather than confront what he described as its responsibility for the devastation in Gaza. According to broader reports, he accused Israel of using security concerns to justify nearly all of its actions, while claiming that Syria has, since its liberation, “sent positive messages aimed at strengthening regional stability.”
Sharaa stressed that Damascus views the original ceasefire terms governing the Golan Heights as non-negotiable. He dismissed current proposals calling for a demilitarized buffer zone, questioning the logic of removing Syrian forces without clarifying who would secure the territory. “There are many questions surrounding the demand for a demilitarized zone. Who will protect this area if the Syrian army is not present?” he asked.
He insisted that any future arrangement must reflect Syrian priorities, noting that “Syria is the party exposed to Israeli attacks, so who is more entitled to demand withdrawal and security arrangements?”
Sharaa also revealed ongoing indirect negotiations involving Israel, with the United States included in the discussions. According to general accounts, he said that the international community largely supports Damascus’ stance that Israel should return to positions held before Dec. 8, 2024.
Reflecting on internal political developments, Sharaa claimed that the country has restored many of its external relationships following the fall of Bashar al-Assad and has shifted from a crisis-driven role to one capable of contributing to broader stability. He vowed to continue pressing the United States to remove sanctions under the Caesar Act.
He stated that “President Trump’s administration supports the path of lifting sanctions on Syria,” adding that economic recovery “will greatly help achieve stability.”
Sharaa described a comprehensive restructuring of governance since what he called the “success of the popular revolution.” He said the current political framework prioritizes competence over sectarian or factional quotas. A temporary constitutional declaration now forms the basis for governance, with a formal constitution to be drafted before elections planned four years from now.
He emphasized that “Everyone is represented today in the government based on competence rather than quotas,” and highlighted that elections remain a cornerstone of the evolving system. “Syria is developing based on elections, and although we are not ready for them at this moment, we held the People’s Assembly elections in a manner consistent with the transitional phase, and the principle that the people choose who governs them is fundamental.”
According to his remarks, the post-liberation national dialogue produced the temporary declaration, which “granted the president authority to remain for five years, during which many laws will be issued and the constitution— which will be the fundamental reference for the governing system—will be drafted. After four years, we will certainly go to elections.”
As stated by general reports, the Syrian government has intensified efforts to re-establish security across the country since Assad’s ouster on Dec. 8, 2024, ending his rule of more than two decades.
