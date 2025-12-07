DGCA Issues Show-Cause Notice To Indigo CEO Over Mass Disruptions

DGCA Pulls Up IndiGo Over Mass Disruptions

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has formally issued a show-cause notice to IndiGo's Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers--holding the airline accountable for large-scale operational disruptions in recent days and pointing to "significant lapses in planning, oversight and resource management."

In its notice, the regulatory body on Saturday demanded that the CEO provide an explanation within 24 hours, following a week of widespread cancellations and delays that have left thousands of passengers stranded across India.

Violations and Passenger Care Failures Cited

The aviation regulator stated that the "primary cause" of the disruptions was IndiGo's failure to make "adequate arrangements" to meet the revised staffing, duty-time and rostering requirements under the newly implemented Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) scheme. The DGCA observed that the breakdown in services reflects "significant lapses in planning, oversight and resource management", amounting to prima facie non-compliance with the provisions of Aircraft Rules, 1937 (Rule 42A) and relevant Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) on duty periods, flight time limitations and prescribed rest periods for crew.

The regulator also pointed out failures in passenger care, noting that the airline did not provide the mandated information or facilities to affected travellers following cancellations, delays and denied boarding, violating CAR provisions regarding passenger rights. As per the notice, Elbers must respond within 24 hours to explain why enforcement action should not be initiated against the carrier; failure to reply will allow the DGCA to decide the matter ex parte. "You are hereby directed to show cause within 24 hours of receipt of this notice as to why appropriate enforcement action should not be initiated against you under the relevant provisions of the Aircraft Rules and Civil Aviation Requirements for the above-mentioned violations," the notice read.

Widespread Disruptions and Passenger Woes

Since last week, the civil aviation industry in India has been hit by massive disruptions, with cancellations, severe delays, and the rescheduling of many flights by IndiGo, primarily due to a sudden shortage of pilots and crew following the implementation of revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms issued by the DGCA last year. This has led to thousands of passengers facing significant inconvenience, long queues, and inadequate facilities, with some stranded at the airport for hours. Passengers have also urged the airline to provide timely updates and support to minimise inconvenience.

Cancellations Across Major Airports

According to airport data accessed on Sunday, several major hubs reported significant cancellations by IndiGo. Hyderabad Airport recorded 69 planned cancellations, including 26 arrivals and 43 departures. At Delhi Airport, operated by GMR, 86 IndiGo flights were cancelled for the day, comprising 37 departures and 49 arrivals. Ahmedabad Airport also reported disruptions, with 35 departures and 24 arrivals listed under planned cancellations. At Kolkata Airport, 73 arrivals and 102 departures were scheduled for the day, of which 21 arrivals and 20 departures were cancelled.

IndiGo Issues Apology, Vows to Rebuild Trust

Meanwhile, the carrier issued an apology on Sunday following the disruption, noting that the carrier had "operated little above 700 flights yesterday connecting 113 destinations". In a statement issued on X, IndiGo noted that the carrier is currently "on our way to operate over 1500 flights by end of day. With regards to destinations, over 95% of network connectivity has already been re-established, as we are able to operate to 135 out of the existing 138 destinations in operation."

"While we understand that we have a long way to go, we are committed to build back the trust of our customers. We would like to thank all our partners and government agencies for their constant support and guidance. Most of all we would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to our customers and staff for their patience and cooperation through these tough times. We apologise once again," it added. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)