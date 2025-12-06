Look: This Dubai Facility Turns Counterfeit Garments Into Sportswear For Needy

A Dubai facility is converting confiscated counterfeit garment into sportswear for the underprivileged. From engaging in an elaborate two-stage sorting system to removing zippers and buttons, textile recycling plant Circulife is working closely with Dubai Customs to divert goods from landfills.

“At the facility, the garments are sorted by brand, colour, material, and composition,” said Rajesh Garg, CFO of Landmark Group, the parent company of Circulife.“Buttons and zippers are carefully removed, after which the textiles are processed through a fibre recovery machine to convert them into recycled fibres. These fibres are then used to manufacture new clothing.”

Through this initiative, more than 125 tonnes of textile waste were diverted from landfills, leading to carbon savings of 1,700 tonnes.

As part of this collaboration, the group will provide Dubai Customs with 100,000 sweatshirts and 100,000 joggers, made from 100 per cent recycled material, to be distributed to underprivileged children. These were manufactured from the over half a million counterfeit garments from brands such as Gucci, Zara, H&M and Puma confiscated by the authorities.

Two-stage sorting process

According to Rajesh, the process which closes the loop on textile reuse and social impact, requires some elaborate work.

“We follow a two-stage sorting process where garments are classified based on brand, material, and composition,” he said.“A combination of technology and manual precision ensures the highest level of accuracy during this process. At every stage of production, digital tools, including QR codes and track-and-trace systems, are integrated to maintain complete transparency and accountability.”

The whole process, from receiving seized goods to producing new items, takes the facility about six months.

He said that there was scope for the initiative to be expanded.“The recycled fibres can also be used to make products like rugs, carpets and bathmats,” he said.“So, it is possible to expand the product range in the future.”

He added that the biggest operational challenge for this initiative was sorting the clothes by brand, colour, and material.“Ensuring that garments of the same colour and material are processed together in a single batch is crucial for achieving the highest quality fibre output,” he said.“However, we used a combination of technology and manual expertise to achieve the desired results, and we hope to continue the positive work.”

Last year, during a tour of the recycling facility in Dubai South, a spokesperson for the group had detailed how customers were given cash vouchers to encourage them to recycle their clothes.

Earlier, counterfeit clothes which were confiscated at Dubai Customs were re-exported back to the port of origin. It was in 2018 that the authority adopted a new policy to recycle these clothes.

In 2024, Dubai Customs recorded 54 seizures involving 10.8 million counterfeit items, as part of its efforts to protect intellectual property rights.