Chennai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Warns Of Thunderstorms And Cloudy Skies Check Forecast

Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is set for wet week as circulation near Kerala coast brings light to moderate rain and thunderstorms across several districts. Chennai is expected to see cloudy skies, brief showers, and stable temperatures

Meteorologists indicated that a lower atmospheric circulation near the southern Kerala coast could keep Tamil Nadu under light to moderate rainfall for the next seven days. Officials explained that several coastal and interior regions may also experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning during this period.

According to the Chennai Meteorological Centre, the circulation along the Kerala coast is expected to trigger light to moderate rain with occasional thunderstorms across coastal and interior districts today. The agency noted that similar weather, especially in parts of North and South Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, is likely tomorrow and may continue from the 8th to the 12th.

The city's forecasters mentioned that Chennai and its suburban areas would remain partly cloudy today and tomorrow, with chances of spells of light to moderate rain and thunderstorms. Temperatures are expected to be stable, with maximum readings near 30°C and minimum temperatures around 24°C.