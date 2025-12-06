Bitcoin Rebounds In December With Macro Boost & Fed Rate Cut Coinbase Insights

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Crypto Market Outlook: Potential Santa Rally Hinges on Federal Reserve's Rate Decision

Speculation is mounting that Bitcoin and broader cryptocurrencies could see a short-term rally in December, buoyed by improving liquidity, diminishing odds of rate hikes, and macroeconomic tailwinds. Conversely, persistent fear and cautious investor sentiment remain hurdles, with market participants awaiting pivotal central bank signals that could tip the balance.



Market analysts predict a possible recovery driven by increased liquidity and expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut in December.

Investor sentiment remains cautious, with hesitance prevailing among institutional and retail traders amid macroeconomic uncertainty.

Bitcoin 's early 2026 prospects are likely contingent on the Fed's upcoming monetary policy remarks, especially from Chair Jerome Powell. Speculation surrounding the appointment of Kevin Hassett as next Fed Chair could introduce a more dovish stance, influencing crypto markets positively.

Key Takeaways

Tickers mentioned: None specific to stocks or cryptocurrencies are included here.

Sentiment: Cautiously optimistic, with expectations of a short-term rally contingent on macroeconomic developments.

Price impact: Neutral to positive, as favorable macro signals could boost market confidence but lingering fears keep sentiment subdued.

Trading idea (Not Financial Advice): Hold, monitoring Fed signals for potential entry points based on rate movements and macro conditions.

Market context: The crypto sector remains sensitive to Federal Reserve decisions amid macroeconomic uncertainty, with traders positioning ahead of key monetary policy announcements.

Market Dynamics and Macro Factors Affecting Crypto in December

Bitcoin's recent price actions suggest cautious anticipation of a year-end rally, often referred to as the“Santa rally.” Analysts from Coinbase Institutional highlighted that the crypto market could be poised for a rebound as liquidity conditions improve and the odds of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut reach 92% as of early December. This projection follows Coinbase 's October forecast of market weakness ahead of a potential reversal in December, based on their proprietary global M2 money supply index that tracks the aggregate fiat currency in circulation.

Source: Coinbase Institutional

Despite these positive macro indicators, broader market sentiment remains dominated by fear. Institutional and retail investors remain hesitant to deploy capital, leaving markets in a state of limbo until ETF inflows and other institutional signals confirm stability. Market analysts noted that the Fed's upcoming rate decision will be crucial. Nic Puckrin of Coin Bureau emphasized that if the Federal Reserve cuts rates on December 10 and concludes quantitative tightening, Bitcoin could experience a short-term rise dubbed the“Santa rally” - provided no major geopolitical shocks occur.

Meanwhile, other analysts, including Chris Kim of Axis, remain optimistic about a December recovery, citing technical retesting of key levels around $80,000 and positive developments like ETF trading approvals from Vanguard. Additionally, speculation that Kevin Hassett could be appointed as the next Federal Reserve Chair adds a layer of potential dovishness, further fueling optimism among crypto traders.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.