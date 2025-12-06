Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India Aviation Watchdog Sends Notice To Indigo, Demands Explanation In 24 Hours

2025-12-06 02:19:54
India's aviation watchdog has sent a warning notice to Indigo for the widespread disruption which saw thousands of flights being cancelled, Reuters reported.

The order demands an explanation from the airline with 24 hours. India's Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has also formed a four-member committee to review the disruptions.

The committee will look into issues like crew planning, operational readiness, and compliance with new Flight Duty Time Limitations regulations (FDTL) to prevent such incidents in the future, ANI reported.

Earlier, the Indian government said it would institute a high-level inquiry into IndiGo service disruptio, according to the country's Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The inquiry will examine what went wrong at IndiGo, determine accountability wherever required for appropriate actions, and recommend measures to prevent similar disruptions in the future, ensuring that passengers do not face such hardships again, the Ministry said.

