Border Shutdowns Hit $200 Million In Drug Exports As Cold-Chain Medicines Begin To Spoil
Repeated closures of the Pakistan–Afghanistan border have severely disrupted the export of medicines, leaving hundreds of trucks stranded for days at Torkham and Chaman. Pharmaceutical exporters say the backlog now includes nearly $200 million worth of medicines that cannot move forward.
Cold-chain items, such as insulin, vaccines and specific antibiotics, have begun to deteriorate due to delays and inadequate temperature control, causing significant financial losses for manufacturers.According to Tauqir
- Haq of the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA), the flow of medical supplies to Afghanistan has come to a near standstill. Containers carrying essential drugs for heart disease, infectious diseases and chronic care remain stuck at border terminals and private warehouses.
Sources say a single company has Rs850 million worth of medicines held up at the border, while dozens of other exporters face similar losses.
Trade experts warn that Afghanistan is not only a major buyer of Pakistani pharmaceuticals but also a critical route for access to Central Asian markets. Border closures, they say, damage bilateral trade and disrupt the wider regional transit corridor, raising concerns for long-term commercial stability.
