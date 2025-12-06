PRGO INVESTOR ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces That Perrigo Company Plc Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Investor Class Action Lawsuit

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Perrigo class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Perrigo provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions. According to the complaint, in November 2022, Perrigo acquired Nestlé's Gateway infant formula plant in Wisconsin, along with the U.S. and Canadian rights to Nestlé's Good Start® infant formula brand, for $170 million.

The Perrigo class action lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statement and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the infant formula business acquired from Nestlé suffered from significant underinvestment in maintenance, operational improvements, and repairs; (ii) Perrigo needed to make substantial capital and operational expenditures above Perrigo's outwardly stated cost estimates to remediate the infant formula business; (iii) there were significant manufacturing deficiencies in the facility for Perrigo's infant formula business; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Perrigo's financial results, including earnings and cash flow, were overstated.

The Perrigo class action lawsuit further alleges that on February 27, 2024, Perrigo revealed significant acquisition and integration-related charges, including a purported one-time cash cost of an additional $35 million to $45 million for remediations to address production and facility issues in the infant formula business. Perrigo allegedly further disclosed a 50% decline in earnings per share compared to the prior year due to infant formula remediation actions and that the infant formula business's full year adjusted operating income was less than half the expected normalized run rate of $140 million per quarter. On this news, the price of Perrigo stock fell more than 15%, according to the complaint.

Then, on May 7, 2024, Perrigo allegedly disclosed“[n]et sales of $91 million decreased 34.5% due primarily to lower shipments to customers as the company works through its infant formula plant remediation plans” and“gross margin of 36.5% declined 90 basis points, including a -280 basis points impact from infant formula.” On this news, the price of Perrigo stock fell nearly 10%, according to the complaint.

Thereafter, on August 6, 2025, the Perrigo class action lawsuit alleges that Perrigo revealed that its adjusted gross profit decreased $30 million, or 6.9%, due in part to“production variability in infant formula leading to an increase in product scrap in the quarter,” and that Perrigo's reported gross margin was 34.4%, a decrease of 260 basis points“due primarily to the same factors.” On this news, the price of Perrigo stock allegedly fell more than 11%.

Finally, on November 5, 2025, Perrigo allegedly announced it“is initiating a strategic review of its infant formula business” including a“full range of alternatives,” and is“reassessing the Company's previously announced investment in this business of $240 million.” The complaint further alleges that Perrigo also revealed that“due primarily to infant formula industry dynamics,” Perrigo had slashed its fiscal year 2025 outlook, including its reported net sales growth guidance to -2.5% to -3%, a negative turn from the previously expected 0% to 3%, and its expected adjusted diluted earnings per share to a range of $2.70 to $2.80, equating to a growth of 5% to 9%; a significant cut from the previously expected range of $2.90 to $3.10, equating to growth of 13% to 21%. On this news, the price of Perrigo stock fell more than 25%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Perrigo securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Perrigo class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Perrigo investor class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Perrigo shareholder class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Perrigo class action lawsuit.

