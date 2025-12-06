Indigo Says On Way To Operate Over 1,500 Flights By End Of Day After Network Reboot

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 6 (IANS) As the government began to take regulatory action after the massive IndiGo fiasco that left thousands of passengers in the lurch, the airline said on Saturday that over 95 per cent of network connectivity has been re-established as it is able to operate to 135 out of the existing 138 destinations in operations.

The low-cost airline said in an updated statement that while addressing the recent disruptions in its network,“we had cancelled a significant number of flights and operated little above 700 flights yesterday connecting 113 destinations”.

“The main objective was to reboot the network, systems, and rosters so that we could start afresh today with higher number of flights, improved stability, and there are some early signs of improvement,” said an airline spokesperson.

The airline further said that it was“on way to operate over 1,500 flights by end of day”.

“While we understand that we have a long way to go, we are committed to build back the trust of our customers. We would like to thank all our partners and government agencies for their constant support and guidance,” said IndiGo.

“We apologise once again,” said an IndiGo spokesperson.

Earlier in the day, IndiGo, facing significant backlash due to the ongoing disruptions of flights, said it was addressing all customer refunds on priority. This came as the government directed the airline to clear all pending passenger refunds by 8 pm on Sunday.

“We are addressing all customer refunds on priority. We are also working closely with all airports and partners to ensure timely updates are provided to customers at terminals, on our website, and via direct notifications,” IndiGo said in an earlier statement.

Meanwhile, IndiGo's flight disruption continued for the fifth day on Saturday, primarily due to an unexpected pilot shortage caused by planning shortcomings. The company urged customers to check the latest flight status before proceeding to the airport and to contact customer support for refund assistance.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has directed IndiGo to trace and deliver baggage separated from passengers to their residential or chosen address within the next 48 hours.