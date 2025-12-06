403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Japan Dismisses China's Criticism of Takaichi's Remarks on Taiwan
(MENAFN) Japan's ambassador to the UN dismissed China's escalating criticism of the Japanese premier's Taiwan stance as factually inaccurate in correspondence delivered to the global body's leadership.
Kazuyuki Yamazaki issued Thursday correspondence countering China's most recent UN communication from Monday, wherein China's permanent representative, Fu Cong, flagged alarm over Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's "provocative remarks" on Taiwan.
Fu stated Monday that correspondence dispatched by Japan's permanent UN representative on Nov. 24 was "making unreasonable arguments, dodging the key issues, while groundlessly accusing China and seeking to shift blame. China firmly opposes this."
In Thursday's response, Tokyo emphasized that Japan has "actively contributed to international peace and prosperity" following World War II through adherence to international law.
Yamazaki further characterized China's initial correspondence, transmitted Nov. 21, as containing assertions that were "inconsistent with the facts, unsubstantiated, and are categorically unacceptable."
In his latest communication, Yamazaki stressed that Tokyo maintains that "differences of views should be addressed through dialogue, for that is at the core of the spirit of the UN Charter. Japan will continue to respond calmly through dialogue."
Takaichi on Nov. 7 declared a Chinese attack on Taiwan could legally constitute a "survival-threatening situation," potentially allowing Japan to "exercise the right of collective self-defense." Her statements amplified bilateral tensions.
China harshly condemned the commentary, cautioned tourists against visiting Japan, halted seafood imports, and postponed a trilateral culture ministers' meeting with Japan and South Korea.
Kazuyuki Yamazaki issued Thursday correspondence countering China's most recent UN communication from Monday, wherein China's permanent representative, Fu Cong, flagged alarm over Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's "provocative remarks" on Taiwan.
Fu stated Monday that correspondence dispatched by Japan's permanent UN representative on Nov. 24 was "making unreasonable arguments, dodging the key issues, while groundlessly accusing China and seeking to shift blame. China firmly opposes this."
In Thursday's response, Tokyo emphasized that Japan has "actively contributed to international peace and prosperity" following World War II through adherence to international law.
Yamazaki further characterized China's initial correspondence, transmitted Nov. 21, as containing assertions that were "inconsistent with the facts, unsubstantiated, and are categorically unacceptable."
In his latest communication, Yamazaki stressed that Tokyo maintains that "differences of views should be addressed through dialogue, for that is at the core of the spirit of the UN Charter. Japan will continue to respond calmly through dialogue."
Takaichi on Nov. 7 declared a Chinese attack on Taiwan could legally constitute a "survival-threatening situation," potentially allowing Japan to "exercise the right of collective self-defense." Her statements amplified bilateral tensions.
China harshly condemned the commentary, cautioned tourists against visiting Japan, halted seafood imports, and postponed a trilateral culture ministers' meeting with Japan and South Korea.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment