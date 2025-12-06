403
U.S. Records Slight Increase in December Consumer Confidence
(MENAFN) US consumer sentiment registered modest improvement in December, though readings stayed significantly depressed compared to year-ago levels, preliminary data released Friday by the University of Michigan (UM) Surveys of Consumers revealed.
The Consumer Sentiment Index climbed to 53.3 in December from November's final 51 reading, yet remained sharply below last December's 74 mark.
December's preliminary Current Economic Conditions Index slipped to 50.7, declining from November's final 51.1 reading and substantially trailing last December's 75.1. Meanwhile, the Index of Consumer Expectations advanced to 55, rising from November's final 51 but falling short of last December's 73.3 level.
The 2.3-point December uptick concentrated predominantly among younger demographics.
"Consumers see modest improvements from November on a few dimensions, but the overall tenor of views is broadly somber, as consumers continue to cite the burden of high prices," said UM Surveys of Consumers Director Joanne Hsu.
Current conditions assessments remained largely stagnant, while forward-looking expectations brightened—driven primarily by a 13-percent surge in anticipated personal financial situations, Hsu noted.
However, December's personal finance expectations still lag nearly 12 percent behind early-year levels, with employment outlook showing marginal gains despite persisting weakness, she indicated.
Year-ahead inflation forecasts retreated from November's 4.5 percent to December's 4.1 percent—marking the lowest projection since January 2025, Hsu reported.
Though near-term inflation expectations exceed January's 3.3 percent baseline, long-range inflation forecasts eased from November's 3.4 percent to December's 3.2 percent, matching the January 2025 figure, she added.
