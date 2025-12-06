Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 AI Glasses Launch In India With UPI Payment Read Details

Ray-Ban and Meta have officially launched the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 AI smart glasses in India. This new generation of AI glasses includes improved video capabilities, longer battery life, an upgraded AI experience, and attractive styles. The glasses start at a price of ₹39,900 and are available at Ray-Ban India and leading eyewear retailers across the country.

Next-Generation AI Glasses

The Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 features 3K Ultra HD video capture, Ultra-Wide HDR, and a more capable Meta AI than before. Its major features include about 8 hours of battery backup and fast charging up to 50% in 20 minutes. It also comes with a charging case that provides an additional 48 hours of power. Future software updates will add Hyperlapse and Slow Motion modes, making these glasses even more useful for creators and vloggers.

New Styles, New Colors – A Trendier Look

The Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 glasses are available in three popular styles-Wayfarer, Skyler, and Headliner. This range includes attractive colors like Shiny Cosmic Blue, Shiny Mystic Violet, and Shiny Asteroid Grey. They blend the iconic Ray-Ban design with modern AI technology.

Smart and Useful Meta AI – Now with Hindi Interaction

Meta AI has now become faster and more user-friendly. By saying“Hi Meta,” users can instantly get information, recommendations, and creative prompts. A confusion mode clarifies interactions even in loud environments. Notably, Meta AI now fully supports Hindi, allowing users to easily interact with the AI for tasks like photo capture, video, notification control, and messages.

Celebrity AI Voices in Meta AI

A celebrity AI voice feature has been added to Meta AI, and users can now interact with Deepika Padukone's AI voice. Other popular celebrity voices are also available in the global AI Voices lineup.

UPI Lite QR Payment – Pay with 'Hi Meta, Scan & Pay'!

Soon, the facility to make direct UPI Lite QR payments will be available through the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 glasses. While wearing the glasses, just look at a QR code and say,“Hi Meta, Scan and Pay.” The payment will then be completed through your WhatsApp-linked bank account. There's no need to even take out your phone. In the future, this will make daily transactions even easier and faster.