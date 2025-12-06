Indigo Turbulence Isn't New: 7 Airline Disasters That Rocked Passengers

Amid the recent IndiGo chaos, it's worth remembering that large-scale aviation disruptions are not new. The last decade saw multiple crises, from the sudden collapse of Jet Airways and Go First to mass cancellations by SpiceJet and Air India.

As IndiGo airlines scrambles to stabilise operations after days of mass cancellations, stranded passengers, and viral airport meltdowns, many Indians are left wondering whether such large-scale aviation chaos is new.

The truth? The last decade has seen multiple airline crises, from sudden shutdowns and mid-air scares to mass cancellations that paralysed airports.

Here's a look back at 7 turbulent airline crises that shook Indian skies and global aviation in the past ten years.

One of India's biggest aviation heartbreaks came when Jet Airways shut down overnight, cancelling all flights. Passengers were stranded worldwide as employees broke down outside offices, unsure when salaries would come.

SpiceJet faced crippling cash-flow issues and DGCA restrictions, leading to mass cancellations for weeks. Passengers queued for hours, with many missing weddings, exams, and medical appointments.

Go First suddenly suspended all flights, leaving thousands stranded with no clarity on refunds. Terminals saw chaos as families demanded answers, similar to the scenes at airports today.

Air India faced a cabin crew shortage, causing widespread delays and cancellations. Passengers complained of five-hour waits with little information.

A fuel-related issue forced multiple Emirates flights to divert mid-route, disrupting thousands of international passengers and triggering diplomatic-level discussions.

A single IT failure grounded BA worldwide, affecting 75,000 passengers. Social media was flooded with images of piled-up luggage and confused travellers.

The pandemic grounded almost every airline on Earth. Millions of tickets were cancelled; airlines bled billions. This remains aviation's darkest chapter.