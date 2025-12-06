Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Indigo Resumes 9 Flights From Jammu Airport, Cancels 7 From Srinagar

2025-12-06 05:03:55
File photo

Jammu/Srinagar- IndiGo on Saturday announced the resumption of nine of its 11 flights from the Jammu Airport, but cancelled seven flights from Srinagar, owing to the nationwide disruptions caused by the airline's pilot-rostering issues.

The resumption of flights from Jammu brought much-needed respite to travellers who were left stranded at the airport after a series of cancellations. On the contrary, a total of eight flights - seven operated by IndiGo - stood cancelled at the Srinagar International Airport.

The airline was scheduled to operate 36 flights from the Srinagar airport on Saturday, 18 inbound and 18 outbound, officials said.

However, owing to rostering issues, IndiGo cancelled seven arriving and as many departing flights, they said, adding that to and fro movement of another flight from a separate airline was also cancelled.

Further details were awaited, the officials said.

While the nine restored services will operate as scheduled at Jammu Airport, an airline official said two flights - connecting Jammu with Mumbai and Hyderabad - will remain suspended for now.

Kashmir Observer

