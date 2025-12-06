Vir Das Comes Out In Support Of Indigo Ground Staff Amid Flight Disruptions, Chaos: 'Entire Senior Management...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Days of disruptions across IndiGo flights have left travellers stranded at airports nationwide, leading to chaotic scenes and heated arguments with airline staff. Videos of irate passengers shouting at IndiGo employees have flooded social media, highlighting the growing frustration as delays and cancellations continue.

Amid the outrage, actors Vir Das and Sonu Sood have stepped in-urging flyers to direct their anger at those responsible for the decisions, not the on-ground workforce already struggling to manage the crisis.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Vir Das criticised the airline's senior leadership for letting frontline employees handle the brunt of public fury alone.

“The decent thing to do? The entire senior management of IndiGo should be made to take shifts at the airport... From CEOs to VPs. Instead of the terrified junior employees with no power, cabin crew and ground staff, who have been left to deal with the yelling and screaming,” he wrote.

Check out the post here:

Sonu Sood also appealed for patience, posting a video requesting passengers to treat IndiGo staff with dignity.

“A delayed flight is frustrating, but please remember the faces trying to fix it... be nice and humble to the IndiGo staff; they are carrying the weight of cancellations too,” he said.

Sharing that his own family experienced long delays recently, Sood acknowledged the distress many travellers have faced-missed weddings, meetings and events. But he stressed that ground staff are often the last to receive operational updates and have little control over flight schedules.

“What hurt me most was watching them being shouted at... They are helpless. They only communicate what they are told,” he added.

Television actor Aly Goni also echoed similar sentiments on social media, asking people not to hold airline staff responsible for disruptions beyond their control.

The ongoing flight chaos - among the most severe seen in recent months - has triggered widespread frustration across the country, as passengers demand better communication and faster intervention. With ground staff battling long queues and anxious flyers, there is rising pressure on IndiGo's top management to take charge and address the situation more transparently.

Meanwhile, both celebrities and everyday travellers are urging restraint, noting that while the delays are distressing, venting anger at frontline employees only adds to the strain on a team already stretched to its limits.