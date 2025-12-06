Indigo Flight Cancellations At Jammu Airport Add To Nationwide Chaos

IndiGo cancelled three out of ten scheduled flights at Jammu Airport on Saturday, while a fourth flight faced delays, further disrupting passenger travel plans amid widespread cancellations across India. The disruptions add to the operational challenges faced by one of the country's largest airlines.

Passengers Stranded at Jammu Airport

Passengers expressed frustration over last-minute cancellations that disrupted their travel plans. One passenger from Delhi said she had already faced inconvenience two days ago and missed attending a wedding due to flight disruptions. She added that she is now unsure whether she will be able to travel home on her 10:15 am scheduled IndiGo flight. "I am glad it has started today....there was a lot of harassment two days before...I was travelling from Delhi to Jammu for a wedding, but I was not able to attend the wedding...all the money and time were wasted...They have spoiled my occasion...I have a flight from Jammu Airport... let me see if it works...I am glad if it is working...I should atleast reach home on time...my kid is waiting," the passenger told ANI.

Kashish, another traveller, shared that his aunt faced significant inconvenience due to the cancellations, stating his aunt was stranded for nearly 12 hours at Delhi Airport while travelling between Jammu and Delhi. He added that since yesterday, they have been struggling because they were not receiving clear updates on the status of their flights. "I came here to drop my aunt, who is travelling from Jammu to Delhi...since yesterday we are struggling...we are not receiving clear updates on the status of the flights....my aunt, while coming to Jammu, was stuck for 12 hours at Delhi Airport...such a big airline...Such unprofessional conduct....they are not listening...there is no process...in name..they are a big airline...they just know how to make profits in their books..."

Reacting to reports that nine out of eleven flights were operating at Jammu Airport, Kashish welcomed the news but remained sceptical, saying that they are unsure how long their luck would hold. "Out of 11, 9 flights are operating...it is a good news....but we don't know how much we will be lucky....because we only see ordinary people facing difficulties..." added Kashish.

Cancellations Impact Multiple Cities

Jammu Airport wasn't the only one impacted by cancellations. At airports like Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport in Chandigarh and Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna, IndiGo passengers continued to face delays, cancellations, and uncertainty amid ongoing disruptions.

Karan, an IndiGo passenger headed to Goa, shared his frustration, saying he has been coming to the airport for three days straight with his bags, yet has not received any refund. "My flight was cancelled on the 3rd, 4th and 5th. It is now scheduled for 2.30 pm today. I have been coming here with my bags for 3 days now. I came here to ask them today if I should bring my bags and if the flight is leaving. They are telling me that the flight will indeed take off. So, I am going to the hotel to get my bags... No refund has been given," Karan told ANI.

A Buddhist monk stranded at Patna airport complained about the lack of facilities and said he is facing great inconvenience. "The flight has been cancelled, and we are facing great inconvenience. How will we undertake our onward journey now?... The train ticket is not confirmed either...They (IndiGo) say that they cannot tell us anything; all they are saying is that the flight is cancelled. They are not providing any facilities either...," the monk told ANI.

Scale of Disruptions Revealed

According to airport data accessed on Saturday, several major hubs reported significant cancellations by IndiGo. Hyderabad Airport recorded 69 planned cancellations, including 26 arrivals and 43 departures. At Delhi Airport, operated by GMR, 86 IndiGo flights were cancelled for the day, comprising 37 departures and 49 arrivals. Ahmedabad Airport also reported disruptions, with 35 departures and 24 arrivals listed under planned cancellations.

Meanwhile, at Kolkata Airport, 73 arrivals and 102 departures were scheduled for the day, of which 21 arrivals and 20 departures were cancelled. As of 0900 hrs, the airport recorded 22 departures and 14 arrivals as actual movements.

The ongoing disruption has left thousands of passengers stranded across India, highlighting the operational challenges faced by one of the country's largest airlines. Passengers have urged the airline to provide timely updates and support to minimise inconvenience. (ANI)

