Palestinian group addresses Israeli plan to assassinate Marwan Barghouti
(MENAFN) The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society on Friday raised alarms over what it described as a “dangerous plan” to assassinate jailed Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti within Israeli prisons, amid reports of violent assaults and mounting international calls for his release.
Barghouti, a prominent member of Fatah’s Central Committee and influential figure in Palestinian politics, was arrested by Israel in 2002, convicted of murder and attempted murder, and is currently serving five life sentences. Despite his imprisonment, he maintains widespread support among Palestinians.
Amjad al-Najjar, the group’s director general, said in a statement, “The escalation of assaults against the leader Marwan Barghouti, coinciding with international movements and figures calling for his immediate release, reflects dangerous intentions within the occupation government to get rid of him while in detention, in a compounded crime and a blatant violation of international humanitarian law.”
He called on the UN and other international organizations to “intervene urgently,” recommending the dispatch of “a UN committee to visit leader Barghouti, examine his conditions in solitary confinement, and exert real pressure to secure his release and save his life before it is too late.”
