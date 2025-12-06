403
Italian PM Urges Europe to Build Independent Military Defense
(MENAFN) European nations face a stark choice about their security future as Italy's leader issues an urgent call for continental self-defense capabilities.
Giorgia Meloni, Italy's prime minister, delivered a forceful message Friday that the European Union cannot remain a credible global power without building its own military infrastructure independent of external protection.
During a television interview addressing Washington's latest national security blueprint—which explicitly calls for European self-reliance—Meloni argued that depending on foreign nations for defense always exacts a price.
"Inevitable process and an opportunity" is how the Italian leader characterized the EU's path toward autonomous security, acknowledging financial burdens while emphasizing the political sovereignty such independence would secure.
Meloni rejected suggestions of deteriorating transatlantic ties, noting her alignment with certain critiques of European policy contained in America's strategic assessment. She characterized the document as merely formalizing realities that have existed for years.
On Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia, Italy's position remains unchanged since hostilities began, Meloni affirmed. "They support Ukraine in order to build peace. Peace can only be built through deterrence, not just good intentions," she stated, underlining her government's continued backing for Kyiv.
Regarding Palestinian statehood recognition, Meloni pointed to binding parliamentary requirements that include Hamas's complete disarmament and permanent exclusion from governing Gaza as preconditions for any Italian support.
