National Technical Textiles Mission Advances With New Projects, Startup Funding Boost

The Ministry of Textiles has approved 168 projects under the National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM), launched in 2020 with an outlay of Rs 1,480 crore.

Minister of State for Textiles Pabitra Margherita told the Rajya Sabha that 79 research projects worth Rs 247 crore have been sanctioned in specialty fibres, geotextiles, agro-textiles and smart textiles.

Research and Innovation Focus

NTTM aims to strengthen domestic manufacturing, cut import dependence and boost exports through R&D, innovation and indigenous machinery development.

It also supports training, awareness programmes and industry outreach to expand the use of technical textiles across sectors.

Support for Start-Ups

To encourage innovation, the government has launched the Grant for Research & Entrepreneurship across Aspiring Innovators in Technical Textiles (GREAT) scheme to fund start-ups working on value-added and emerging technical textile solutions.

Key R&D Areas

The approved projects include advanced fibres and composites for defence and healthcare, geotextile solutions for railways and erosion control, sustainable agro-textiles made from natural fibres, and smart textiles such as wearable electronics and solar fabrics.

Building Domestic Capacity

The Ministry said the mission is geared towards expanding India's technical textiles ecosystem and creating new employment opportunities.

Impact on MSMEs

The mission's 168 approved projects open new opportunities for MSMEs in technical textiles, supported by R&D funding and schemes like GREAT.

These initiatives help MSMEs innovate, upgrade technology, reduce import dependence and integrate into emerging supply chains.

