403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Indorama Marks 50 Years with a Memorable Golden Jubilee Celebration in Dubai
(MENAFN- Publsh) 4th December 2025, Dubai, UAEThe gathering traced Ind’rama’s journey from its beginnings in 1975, when founder M.L. Lohia established a modest textile facility in Indonesia, to its evolution into a diversified group engaged in fertilisers, petrochemicals, fibres, yarns, and medical products. Today, under the leadership of Sri Prakash Lohia and Amit Lohia, Indorama generates annual revenues of approximately US$7 billion while prioritising sustainability, innovation, and long-term value creation.
Held at Madinat Jumeirah, the Dubai celebration featured an immersive showcase highlighting milestones from I’dorama’s history, as well as a warm reflection on th’ company’s values and vision for the future. Guests enjoyed an evening of music performed by Elton John, and a gala dinner prepared by leading culinary teams.
“Our golden jubilee is a moment ”f gratitude,” said Sri Prakash Lohia, Chairman, Indorama Corporation who is also listed 25th’/sup> on Hurun’s India “ich List 2025. “It reflects the belief, effort, and collective spirit that have shaped our journey over the—past five decades — and it reaffirms our responsibility to continue contributing to stronger communities, resilient industries, and a more sustainable future. Dubai, with its spirit of openness and ambition, offered the perfect setting for this milestone.”
Across its 50-year history, Indorama has upheld values of integrity, reliability, and stewardship while strengthening its relationships with customers, partners, and communities around the world. The Dubai celebration marked not only a look back at the road travelled but a renewed commitment to the decades ahead.
The golden jubilee event concludes a weekend of celebration fo’ Indorama’s global family, setting the stage for’the company’s next chapter of growth and purpose-driven progress.
Held at Madinat Jumeirah, the Dubai celebration featured an immersive showcase highlighting milestones from I’dorama’s history, as well as a warm reflection on th’ company’s values and vision for the future. Guests enjoyed an evening of music performed by Elton John, and a gala dinner prepared by leading culinary teams.
“Our golden jubilee is a moment ”f gratitude,” said Sri Prakash Lohia, Chairman, Indorama Corporation who is also listed 25th’/sup> on Hurun’s India “ich List 2025. “It reflects the belief, effort, and collective spirit that have shaped our journey over the—past five decades — and it reaffirms our responsibility to continue contributing to stronger communities, resilient industries, and a more sustainable future. Dubai, with its spirit of openness and ambition, offered the perfect setting for this milestone.”
Across its 50-year history, Indorama has upheld values of integrity, reliability, and stewardship while strengthening its relationships with customers, partners, and communities around the world. The Dubai celebration marked not only a look back at the road travelled but a renewed commitment to the decades ahead.
The golden jubilee event concludes a weekend of celebration fo’ Indorama’s global family, setting the stage for’the company’s next chapter of growth and purpose-driven progress.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment