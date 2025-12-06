403
Celebrating a Quarter Century of Care: IFFCO-TOKI’’s Journey of Trust Continues
(MENAFN- sloughpr) Gurugram, 04th December 2025: One of’India’s leading general insurance companies IFFCO-TOKIO General Insurance Company Limited (IFFCO-TOKIO GIC) is celebrating its 25 h year (Silver Jubilee) of its foundation. Over this momentous journey, the company has been working with an obje‘tive of ‘Spreadin’ H‘ppiness’ (…#8217;Muskurate Raho’) in the lives of its customers with customized policies and one of the best claim settlemen rates in India.
Established as a joint venture betw’en IFFCO and Japan’s Tokio Marine Group and receiving license from IRDAI in 2000, IFFCO-TOKIO's journey has been epitome of unwavering trust and dedication to making insurance accessible to every individual, household, and business.
With a modest beginning 25 years ago, the company now caters to about 86+ Lakh policies through 1000+ offices and 35,000 agents, strengthened by decades of trust.
Taking inspiration from various initiatives of IRDAI, IFFCO-TOKIO has brought out affordable insurance solutions for under-covered communities. To serve this purpose, the company has tied up with a number of cooperatives to distribute micro insurance for package policies, health, and motor policies.
Reminiscing on IFFCO-TOKIO GI’’s memorable journey and future ahead, Mr. Subrata Mondal, Managing Director & CEO sai“, “While at the beginning we were guided by the principal of affordable insurance, the vision has got enlarged to align with p’ople’s aspirations and robust economy, while committed toward’ I“DAI’s “Insurance for ”ll by 2047”. Having laid out a strong technological foundation with trust, innovation and resilience at core, IFFCO-TOKIO is now entering into the transformational next leg of growth with an aim of building one of the best customer-focussed, innovative and socially responsible insurance compan”es in India.”
Mr. Mondal further stated that the company's expansion both in terms of customers and employees exemplifies its inclusive growth. While encouraging female participation, company provides ample opportunities to rise the ladder, highlighting commitment to gender diversity and equality. Additionally, the insurer has provided training to over 5,000 women agents fostering financial inclusion and community trust.
The Company has been at the forefront of social welfare through Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives. IFFCO-TOKIO's CSR initiatives are designed to empower rural youth, especially females, through education and skill development, improving healthcare in underserved areas, and promoting sustainable practices for a greener future.
Over its 25-year journey, IFFCO-TOKIO has been honoured with numerous awards and recognitions across business excellence, innovation, and customer service. ‘hese include the ‘Tokio Mar’ne Group Award 2025’ for exceptional achievement in transforming the Motor Own Damage (OD) Claims operati‘ns in’Tokyo, and the ‘India’s Top General In’urance Company Award 2025’ by Entrepreneur Outlook Magazine. Th‘ company also received the ‘Best DevO’s Cul‘ure (General Insurance)’ and ‘Best Incident Response –trategy for Applic’tion Security – General Insurance’ awards from Quantic India at the 8th Edition India DevOps Show 2025.
Further, IFFCO‘TOKI’ earned the prestigious title of –Asi’’s Best General Insurance Company – 2025’ at the Asia Excellence Awards ‘025 by Insights Success Media, as well as the ‘Top Healthcare Insurance Company’ award at the 16th Elets Healthcare Innovation Summit. It was also recognised with th‘ ‘Best Customer Service Insurance Company A’ard’ at the India Insurance Summit & Awards 2025 by Synnax Group, an‘ the ‘Non-Life Insuran’e Award’ for Excellence in Operational Efficiencies using Emerging Technology at the IBEX India BFSI Technology Awards held at the Jio World Convention Centre, among several others.
About IFFCO-TOKIO General Insurance Company Limited
IFFCO-TOKIO General Insurance Company Limited is a 51:49 joint venture between Indian Farmers Fertilizer Co-operative (IFFCO), one of the wo’ld’s largest fertilizer manufacturers that is wholly owned by Indian Cooperatives, and Tokio Marine G–oup – one of th’ world’s largest insurance companies based in Japan.
IFFCO-TOKIO General Insurance offers retail products like motor, health, travel, home and personal accident insurance and corporate insurance products like property, marine and liability insurance through its wide distribution network of agents, banks, brokers and it– website –
