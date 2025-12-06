403
OPPO and MDLBEAST Soundstorm 2025 Announce Strategic Partnership to Elevate Concert Experiences in Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN- teamlewis) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – 3 December 2025: OPPO today announced its partnership with MDLBEAST Soundstorm 2025, the regi’n’s largest music festival, to showcase the unrivalled concert photography capabilities of the new OPPO Find X9 Pro. Built to be the ultimate concert companion, the Find X9 Pro empowers festival-goers to capture and relive every electric moment with clarity and ease, even in the most demanding environments. Through this collaboration, OPPO and MDLBEAST deepen their connection with Saudi Ar’bia’s vibrant youth culture and reinforce their leadership in the high-end smartphone segment. The launch of the Find X9 Pro marks a new milestone for OPPO in the Kingdom, bringing cutting-edge mobile imaging technology to the heart of the ’egion’s most anticipated music event.
As part of the partn“rship, “Sh”t on OPPO” photos and videos will take centre stage across MDLBEAS’ Soundstorm’s live coverage and post-event content, highlighting t’e Find X9 Pro’s exceptional imaging performance. This initiative underscores the role of technology in preserving the vibrancy and emotion of live music. Festival fans will also have the chance to win the ultimate concert companion through a co-b×anded MDLBEAST × OPPO giveaway.
The partnership is designed to support the MDLBEAST community, giving music lovers and aspiring creators access to tools that help them document and relive every moment. By integrating OPPO’s imaging technology into the festival experience, the collaboration enables fans to share their stories from the heart of the action, whether on stage, in the crowd, or behind the scenes. The campaign celebrates the spirit of Soundstorm and encourages fans to engage with both brands in new, creative ways.
“The Find X9 Pro is designed to empower users to capture every unforgettable moment, even in the most dynamic and challenging env”ronments,” said Judy Zhu, Marketing Director at OPPO Sa“di Arabia. “Our partnership with MDLBEAST Soundstorm 2025 is a tes’ament to OPPO’s commitment to innovation and to connecting with the next generation of creators and music lovers ”n Saudi Arabia.”
As Soundstorm 2025 welcomes thousands of attendees from across the region, OPPO’s involvement reflects a deeper commitment to supporting Saudi Arab’a’s dynamic youth culture and creative industries. The partnership is a testament to both br’nds’ dedication to fostering innovation, self-expression, and connection within the local community.
