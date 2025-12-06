403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah and Edel & Stark Announce Long-Term Luxury Mobility Partnership
(MENAFN- EmailWire) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (ARAB NEWSWIRE) — E and S Luxury Car Rental LLC, the Dubai operation of the international luxury mobility provider Edel & Stark Group, has announced a long-term strategic partnership with Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah. The collaboration enables hotel guests to access premium vehicles directly on property, reinforcing both brands’ commitment to elevated travel experiences in the region.
As part of the initiative, Edel & Stark has opened a new on-site luxury car rental office within Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah. The company is also expanding its Dubai fleet to meet rising demand. With more than 30 high-end vehicles — including Ferrari, Lamborghini, Bentley, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, and Rolls-Royce — the brand now provides a comprehensive selection of supercars, premium sedans, and performance SUVs to hotel guests.
Founded in 2011, Edel & Stark Group operates across Zurich, Munich, Nice, and Dubai, delivering luxury car rentals, bespoke sports-car tours, and premium travel services. Supported by an internationally trained team, the company serves a global clientele seeking high-standard mobility solutions in Europe and the Middle East.
“Edel & Stark is the preferred provider for many of the top 5-star hotels in Switzerland, Germany, and France. Our partnership with Hilton aligns perfectly with our strategic expansion, and we are pleased to strengthen our presence in Dubai,” said Benedikt Lüchinger, CEO of Edel & Stark.
The partnership with Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah supports Edel & Stark’s broader growth strategy in the UAE, positioning the company to better serve international travelers visiting the city and further reinforcing its standing within the Luxury Car Rental Dubai segment.
About Edel & Stark Group
Edel & Stark Group is an international luxury vehicle services provider offering premium car rentals, sports-car tours, and bespoke travel experiences across Europe and the Middle East. With operational hubs in Zurich, Munich, Nice, and Dubai, the company combines a diverse high-end fleet with an experienced multinational team to deliver elevated mobility solutions for discerning travelers. More information: edelstark
Media Contact Company Name:
Edel & Stark Contact Person: Benedikt Lüchinger
Email: ...
Phone: +41 62 295 15 15
Website: edelstark
This press release is issued through Arab Newswire (arabnewswire.com) – a newswire service for Arab World, Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and it is distributed by EmailWire™ emailwire.com) – the global newswire service that provides Press release distribution with guaranteed results™
As part of the initiative, Edel & Stark has opened a new on-site luxury car rental office within Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah. The company is also expanding its Dubai fleet to meet rising demand. With more than 30 high-end vehicles — including Ferrari, Lamborghini, Bentley, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, and Rolls-Royce — the brand now provides a comprehensive selection of supercars, premium sedans, and performance SUVs to hotel guests.
Founded in 2011, Edel & Stark Group operates across Zurich, Munich, Nice, and Dubai, delivering luxury car rentals, bespoke sports-car tours, and premium travel services. Supported by an internationally trained team, the company serves a global clientele seeking high-standard mobility solutions in Europe and the Middle East.
“Edel & Stark is the preferred provider for many of the top 5-star hotels in Switzerland, Germany, and France. Our partnership with Hilton aligns perfectly with our strategic expansion, and we are pleased to strengthen our presence in Dubai,” said Benedikt Lüchinger, CEO of Edel & Stark.
The partnership with Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah supports Edel & Stark’s broader growth strategy in the UAE, positioning the company to better serve international travelers visiting the city and further reinforcing its standing within the Luxury Car Rental Dubai segment.
About Edel & Stark Group
Edel & Stark Group is an international luxury vehicle services provider offering premium car rentals, sports-car tours, and bespoke travel experiences across Europe and the Middle East. With operational hubs in Zurich, Munich, Nice, and Dubai, the company combines a diverse high-end fleet with an experienced multinational team to deliver elevated mobility solutions for discerning travelers. More information: edelstark
Media Contact Company Name:
Edel & Stark Contact Person: Benedikt Lüchinger
Email: ...
Phone: +41 62 295 15 15
Website: edelstark
This press release is issued through Arab Newswire (arabnewswire.com) – a newswire service for Arab World, Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and it is distributed by EmailWire™ emailwire.com) – the global newswire service that provides Press release distribution with guaranteed results™
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment