IAEE Opens MECA 2025 Summit in Antalya
(MENAFN) A landmark energy conference addressing a staggering annual financing gap has launched in Türkiye, drawing decision-makers from two dozen nations as the country prepares to host a pivotal climate summit.
The International Association for Energy Economics (IAEE) opened its IAEE MECA (Middle East and Central Asia) 2025 conference in Antalya, Turkey, running December 4-6. Anadolu acts as the global communications partner for the gathering, which unites worldwide authorities in energy economics and sustainability.
Regional energy transition challenges and opportunities—particularly across Middle Eastern and Central Asian nations—form the conference's core agenda. Specialized discussions will examine small modular reactors, electric mobility solutions, critical mineral resources, and Central Asia-specific energy transition strategies.
Conference organizing committee chair Gurkan Selcuk Kumbaroglu revealed to Anadolu that delegates from 24 nations have converged on the Turkish coastal city. While attendance concentrates on Middle Eastern and Central Asian representatives, participants have also arrived from Brazil, China, and European countries.
"People from all over the world are participating in our event, which shows the importance given to Türkiye in the field of energy," he said.
One preliminary workshop focuses squarely on energy transition financing—a critical bottleneck for global climate goals. The timing proves strategic: Brazil hosted the UN Climate Change Conference (COP30) this year, while Türkiye will welcome COP31 to Antalya. Kumbaroglu confirmed IAEE participation in these climate negotiations, positioning the current summit as preparatory groundwork.
The financing crisis looms large. "The energy transition field has an annual financing need of around $1.3 trillion — about $300 billion of this is committed by developed countries, but there's still a very serious financing need," he said. "We started the summit with a workshop on this issue, and at the same time, we held another workshop on sustainability and life cycle."
The multi-sector gathering bridges academia, government agencies, and commercial enterprises. "Many investors from all around the world and the private sector are here, alongside many senior executives and officials from various firms — they show their desire to invest in Türkiye," he added.
