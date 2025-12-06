Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Japan Rebuts China’s Criticism Over Taiwan Remarks

Japan Rebuts China’s Criticism Over Taiwan Remarks


2025-12-06 03:39:12
(MENAFN) Japan’s ambassador to the United Nations, Kazuyuki Yamazaki, stated in a letter to the UN chief that China’s ongoing objections to the Japanese premier’s statements on Taiwan are "inconsistent with the facts."

Yamazaki’s Thursday correspondence was a response to China’s most recent message to the UN on Monday. In that note, China’s permanent representative, Fu Cong, expressed concern over Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s "provocative remarks" regarding Taiwan.

Fu criticized the Nov. 24 letter from Japan’s UN permanent representative, claiming it was "making unreasonable arguments, dodging the key issues, while groundlessly accusing China and seeking to shift blame. China firmly opposes this."

In its Thursday reply, Tokyo reaffirmed that Japan has "actively contributed to international peace and prosperity" since the conclusion of World War II by adhering to international law.

Yamazaki also noted that China’s initial letter, sent on Nov. 21, contained assertions that were “inconsistent with the facts, unsubstantiated, and are categorically unacceptable.”

In his latest correspondence, Yamazaki emphasized that Tokyo believes "differences of views should be addressed through dialogue, for that is at the core of the spirit of the UN Charter. Japan will continue to respond calmly through dialogue."

Earlier, on Nov. 7, Takaichi stated that a Chinese assault on Taiwan could legally constitute a “survival-threatening situation,” potentially allowing Japan to “exercise the right of collective self-defense.” These comments heightened tensions between the two nations.

MENAFN06122025000045017167ID1110445153



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search