Trump holds bilateral talks with Mexican, Canadian leaders
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump met with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Friday in Washington, immediately following the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw, which confirmed the three nations as co-hosts.
The White House acknowledged the meeting but did not release specific details. Ahead of the draw, Trump told reporters that discussions would cover immigration and trade matters. According to reports, the three leaders held the meeting privately, without their staff present.
Sheinbaum described the encounter as "excellent," noting that the discussion highlighted "the great opportunity that the 2026 FIFA World Cup represents." On social media platform X, she added, "We agreed to continue working together on trade issues with our teams."
The discussions come amid heightened tensions in US-Canada-Mexico relations, which have been strained by US tariffs on imports from both countries. These tariffs were introduced as measures against illegal immigration, fentanyl trafficking, and trade imbalances, and come ahead of the 2026 review of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).
Earlier in the week, Trump stated that the US would "either let (it) expire or work out another deal with Mexico and Canada," criticizing both nations for taking "advantage of the United States," a frequent theme in his trade rhetoric.
In a related development, Canada and Mexico announced a bilateral partnership on trade and security in September.
