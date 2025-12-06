Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UN Chief hails peace, economic deal between Congo, Rwanda

2025-12-06 03:06:13
(MENAFN) The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, on Friday welcomed the signing of a US-mediated peace and economic agreement between the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Rwanda, describing it as a key step toward “restoring trust” and promoting regional stability.

A statement from UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that Guterres “welcomes the official signing, on 4 December, in Washington, D.C., of the Washington accords for peace and prosperity between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, under the facilitation of the United States of America.”

The UN chief “commends President Donald J. Trump for his efforts and congratulates Presidents Felix Tshisekedi and Paul Kagame on this important milestone,” the statement added, emphasizing that the agreements are a crucial move toward rebuilding trust between the two nations and advancing lasting peace in eastern DRC.

Guterres also noted progress achieved through previous negotiations led by Doha and the African Union, urging all parties to honor their commitments while adhering to the ceasefire.

Reaffirming the UN’s support, the statement emphasized: “The Secretary-General reiterates that the United Nations, including the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), stands ready to continue supporting all efforts towards sustainable peace and stability in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the region.”

The agreement, signed on Thursday, is designed to end hostilities in eastern Congo, where a long-running M23 rebel offensive has destabilized the area, and to promote economic cooperation between the two countries.

