Drone attack in South Kordofan leaves dozens dead, injured
(MENAFN) According to Sudanese authorities, a drone attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in South Kordofan claimed at least 79 civilian lives, including 43 children, and left 38 others injured.
The state government of South Kordofan reported that four women were among the victims of Thursday’s strike in the city of Kalogi, western Sudan. The attack reportedly involved four missiles targeting a kindergarten, a hospital, and densely populated areas. Officials condemned the assault as a “heinous crime” carried out by the RSF-allied Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N). Initial reports had cited eight fatalities, including six children and a teacher, before the death toll rose to 79.
Authorities called on the international community and human rights organizations to take decisive action, urging that the RSF be labeled a “terrorist organization” and that its allies be held accountable for what they described as “inhumane crimes.”
The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) also denounced the attack as “a horrific violation of children’s rights,” noting that over ten children aged 5 to 7 were among the victims. UNICEF Representative for Sudan Sheldon Yett emphasized: “Children should never pay the price of conflict. UNICEF urges all parties to stop these attacks immediately and allow safe, unhindered access for humanitarian assistance to reach those in desperate need.” He added that “The killing and maiming of children, and attacks on schools and hospitals are grave violations of children’s rights.”
UNICEF highlighted that the strike occurred amid worsening security conditions across the Kordofan States since early November, resulting in widespread displacement and heightened humanitarian needs. More than 41,000 people have reportedly fled escalating violence in North and South Kordofan in the past month.
No statement has been issued by the rebel group regarding the attack. The Kordofan region—including North, West, and South Kordofan—has experienced weeks of intense clashes between the Sudanese army and the RSF, forcing tens of thousands to flee their homes.
Across Sudan, the RSF currently controls the majority of Darfur states, with exceptions in northern parts of North Darfur under army control. The Sudanese army holds most areas in the remaining 13 states, including the capital, Khartoum.
The ongoing conflict between the Sudanese army and RSF, which began in April 2023, has resulted in at least 40,000 deaths and displaced roughly 12 million people, according to the World Health Organization.
