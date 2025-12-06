403
Bushfires Ravage New South Wales’ Central, Mid North Coasts
(MENAFN) Up to 16 homes have been destroyed, while others remain in jeopardy, as bushfires continue to sweep through New South Wales’ Mid North and Central Coasts on Saturday. The ongoing blazes prompted authorities to issue urgent emergency warnings to residents.
The state's Rural Fire Service announced that "an emergency warning is in place for the Nimbin Road Koolewong area due to a bush fire burning in a southerly direction behind Glenrock Parade towards Lara Street," urging people living near Nimbin Road, Glenrock Parade, Lara Street, and Nimala Avenue to evacuate immediately.
Koolewong, located on the Central Coast, is roughly 87.7 kilometers (54.4 miles) from Sydney, highlighting the proximity of the fires to major population centers.
Another emergency warning was issued for the Baerami, Baerami Creek, Widden, Yarrawa, and Kerrabee regions due to a significant bushfire. Residents in these areas were advised to bunker down if they had not yet evacuated, as it is "now too late to leave."
Train services running through the impacted regions have also been suspended, according to a broadcaster.
Senior meteorologist Dean Narramore explained that the region is experiencing high temperatures coupled with strong, gusty winds, "which is a perfect combination for fires to develop and grow if they do get going."
