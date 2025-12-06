403
Gaza renews pleas for release of hospital director
(MENAFN) According to statements from Gaza’s Health Ministry, officials are urging renewed international action as the one-year mark approaches since the detention of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital. The ministry is calling on global powers to push for his release and to clarify his current condition.
Abu Safiya was taken into custody on Dec. 27, 2024, after Israeli forces raided Kamal Adwan Hospital and removed him at gunpoint. Reports released in October indicated that, according to legal representatives who met with him and others detained, he had endured abuse and other mistreatment while in custody.
Gaza’s Health Ministry chief Munir Al-Bursh appealed publicly, saying: “We appeal to the countries of the world to secure the release of Abu Safiya, disclose his fate, and provide him with protection under international law.” He emphasized that medical professionals must never be treated as targets, adding that harming doctors is equivalent to harming the principle of justice itself.
Al-Bursh noted that Abu Safiya “was not detained for carrying a weapon or harming anyone, but because he practiced his humanitarian profession, carried his stethoscope and compassionate heart, and supported the lives of people when the world abandoned them.” He stressed that the doctor was a respected figure throughout Gaza’s hospitals, working alongside the injured throughout the Israeli offensive until his arrest, after which he was cut off from his family and prevented from continuing his medical duties.
He further urged that Israel be held responsible for “the crimes of abducting doctors and paramedics and torturing them,” calling on humanitarian and rights organizations to intervene to safeguard medical staff in Gaza and secure Abu Safiya’s release.
According to health authorities in Gaza, more than 70,000 people — the majority women and children — have been killed, and nearly 171,000 wounded since Israel launched its assault in October 2023, despite a cease-fire that has been in place for two months.
