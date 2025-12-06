403
Ukraine’s Rustem Umerov to hold talks with US officials in Florida
(MENAFN) According to recent Ukrainian reports, the country’s chief negotiator, Rustem Umerov, is preparing for another round of discussions with senior US representatives in Florida. Sources within Kyiv’s delegation indicated that Umerov, together with Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov, is expected to meet on Friday evening in Miami with the US special envoy and an informal advisor to the American president.
These talks will build on earlier exchanges held between both sides. A day prior, Ukraine’s president announced that his delegation had traveled to the United States to continue negotiations over Washington’s proposed framework for ending the conflict, which has now surpassed three and a half years.
The Florida meetings follow high-level discussions in Moscow earlier in the week, where the US delegation met with Russia’s president to review a revised peace proposal. After those talks, a senior Russian presidential aide described the encounter as “constructive, very useful, and informative,” noting that the five-hour session “thoroughly” explored potential pathways toward a settlement.
For his part, the US president stated that the delegation had a “reasonably good meeting” with the Russian leader, adding that their impression was that he would "like to make a deal" aimed at ending the conflict.
Separately, the same Russian aide commented in an interview that Moscow is hoping the United States will provide insight into the outcome of its Florida discussions with Ukraine, saying: “We're waiting for an analysis of their (the US’) negotiations with Umerov. I hope they'll share the results with us. We'll see.”
