Hardships for Women-Led Households in Gaza Mount
(MENAFN) The UN Population Fund (UNFPA) announced on Friday that over 57,000 households in the Gaza Strip are currently led by women, many of whom endure severe susceptibility amid congested shelters, widespread hunger, and spreading illness.
During an online press briefing, UNFPA’s Representative in Palestine, Nestor Owomuhangi, stated that "Most families still live in overcrowded shelters where hunger and disease threaten daily," recounting his visits to medical centers, safe environments for women and girls, youth hubs, and various displacement zones throughout Gaza.
He emphasized that "more than 57,000 households in Gaza are now headed by women," and added, "Many of them are deeply vulnerable, with no income to support their children." His remarks underscored the precariousness facing these families.
Owomuhangi also drew attention to the deteriorating weather, noting that "winter rains and flooding are adding a new layer to suffering." These harsh conditions further intensify the burdens on already distressed communities.
Explaining that families often stand in line for hours to obtain essentials like food and water, he said: "People no longer ask for homes, education, or proper food. They ask for a tent, a small heater, or a light. Their expectations have collapsed – as devastating as any destroyed building." His words capture the profound erosion of basic hopes and needs.
Commenting on the enclave’s deteriorated medical infrastructure, the UN official described the "shattered" condition of the health sector, stressing: "Only around one-third of health facilities are even partially functioning, and all are understaffed, overwhelmed, and lacking basic supplies."
