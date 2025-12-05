Russia Escalates Crackdown By Banning Facetime And Snapchat

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Russia has blocked access to Apple's FaceTime and messaging service Snapchat, escalating a sweeping campaign to curb foreign communication platforms across the country. The decision by the state regulator Roskomnadzor marks a significant shift from throttling public social media sites to restricting private and encrypted communication tools.

Roskomnadzor said the two services were being used“to organise and carry out terrorist acts within the country” and for recruiting individuals for criminal activity, fraud and other crimes. Authorities argued this posed unacceptable risks to national security. The move comes amid sustained tension between Moscow and Western governments, as well as efforts to tighten control over information flow and digital connectivity within Russia.

Snapchat's operations were reportedly blocked on October 10, though the announcement emerged only now, while FaceTime restrictions were confirmed on December 4. Many users had begun reporting widespread problems with FaceTime since September. Telecom and cybersecurity experts say shut-offs are proceeding alongside bans on other Western tech platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram.

The crackdown appears to target all platforms that provide messaging or voice/video functionality without allowing robust government access. Under Russian law, services categorised as“organisers of information dissemination” must register with Roskomnadzor and enable monitoring by the security services; non-compliant apps risk being blacklisted. Russia has previously blocked or restricted popular online services including YouTube, gaming platform Roblox, and others.

Cybersecurity advocate Stanislav Seleznev described the latest bans as“predictable”, warning that any service refusing to cooperate with the state will likely face the same fate. He estimated that tens of millions of Russians switched to FaceTime after the block on WhatsApp and Telegram calls earlier this year - a shift that evidently attracted attention from the authorities.

Meanwhile, the government is actively promoting a state-backed messaging app branded MAX as an approved alternative. Critics argue this national-app strategy is designed to ensure surveillance-ready communication networks under official control, bypassing encryption and oversight obstacles.

The bans have sparked concern among digital rights groups, who argue that Russia is steadily eroding online privacy and free communication rights. With access to several foreign platforms restricted, many users are left either dependent on state-approved alternatives or resorting to virtual private networks - which themselves are being blocked or throttled.

