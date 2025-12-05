403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
QNET Expands Wellness Portfolio In India With The Launch Of Ayurvedic Nutriplus Jointpro Health & Digestpro Health
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, 4th December, 2025: QNET, one of the leading global direct-selling companies, has announced the launch of two new additions to its growing Ayurvedic wellness range in India, Nutriplus JointPro Health and Nutriplus DigestPro Health. Designed for modern lifestyles marked by stress, long work hours, and sedentary habits, both products combine time-tested Ayurvedic ingredients with scientific innovation to support everyday health and vitality.
Nutriplus DigestPro Health is an Ayurvedic proprietary formulation that supports healthy digestion, gut balance, and nutrient absorption. Digestive issues such as acidity, bloating, sluggish metabolism, and irregular bowel movement have become increasingly common due to erratic schedules and poor dietary habits. DigestPro Health brings together a powerful blend of herbs known for their digestive and detoxifying properties, featuring Patola (Trichosanthes dioica), Haritaki (Terminalia chebula), Bibhitaka (Terminalia belerica), Amalaki (Emblica officinalis), Chiraita (Swertia chirata), Parapat or Pitpapara (Fumaria parviflora), Sunthi (Zingiber officinalis), Kutaki (Picrorhiza kurroa), Bhringaraj (Eclipta alba), and Saunf (Foeniculum vulgare). These ingredients work synergistically to ease digestion, support liver health, enhance metabolism, and promote long-term digestive wellness.
Nutriplus JointPro Health is formulated to support joint mobility, flexibility, and overall musculoskeletal well-being. With joint discomfort affecting younger and older adults alike, often due to prolonged sitting, digital habits, and stress-driven inflammation. JointPro Health offers a natural daily companion for enhanced movement and reduced stiffness. The formulation combines well-researched Ayurvedic herbs including Nirgundi (Vitex negundo), Tea (Camellia sinensis), Sunthi (Zingiber officinalis), Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera), Kunduru or Shallaki (Boswellia serrata), and Haridra (Curcuma longa). Together, these botanicals help reduce inflammation, strengthen joint function, and elevate overall mobility.
Recommended usage for both Ayurvedic formulations is one capsule twice a day before meals or as directed by a physician. They are suitable for individuals aged ten years and above, with each unit containing a net quantity of 60 capsules. Nutriplus DigestPro Health is priced at INR 2,780, and Nutriplus JointPro Health is also priced at INR 2,780.
Nutriplus DigestPro and Nutriplus JointPro are powered by two advanced natural technologies - Bioplantex Extraction Technology and Naisumi Metabolic Support - that significantly
elevate the efficacy of their Ayurvedic formulations. Bioplantex uses a non-toxic, eco-friendly extraction process that preserves maximum bioactive potency and ensures consistent strength
in every capsule. Complementing this, Naisumi acts as a natural insulin-mimetic system to enhance glucose metabolism, energy utilisation, and post-digestion nutrient absorption. Together, these innovations deliver cleaner, safer, and more effective plant-based support for digestive wellness and joint health.
Nutriplus JointPro Health and DigestPro Health are Ayurvedic proprietary medicines. Pregnant or lactating women, and individuals with pre-existing medical conditions, should consult a physician before use.
QNET India now offers the advanced Nutriplus JointPro Health and DigestPro Health formulations exclusively on the QNET India eStore.
About QNET:
QNET is one of Asia's leading e-commerce-enabled direct selling companies offering a wide range of health, wellness, and lifestyle products. Its tech-powered business model has empowered millions of entrepreneurs in over 100 countries.
Headquartered in Hong Kong, QNET has a presence in more than 25 countries through subsidiaries, agency partnerships, and franchisees. Globally recognised for its sports sponsorships, QNET is the Direct Selling Partner of Manchester City Football Club and supports CAF's African Club League Championships.
QNET is a member of multiple industry associations, including the Health Foods and Dietary Supplements Association (HADSA) and FICCI in India, operating locally through its sub-franchisee Vihaan Direct Selling (India) Pvt Ltd.
Nutriplus DigestPro Health is an Ayurvedic proprietary formulation that supports healthy digestion, gut balance, and nutrient absorption. Digestive issues such as acidity, bloating, sluggish metabolism, and irregular bowel movement have become increasingly common due to erratic schedules and poor dietary habits. DigestPro Health brings together a powerful blend of herbs known for their digestive and detoxifying properties, featuring Patola (Trichosanthes dioica), Haritaki (Terminalia chebula), Bibhitaka (Terminalia belerica), Amalaki (Emblica officinalis), Chiraita (Swertia chirata), Parapat or Pitpapara (Fumaria parviflora), Sunthi (Zingiber officinalis), Kutaki (Picrorhiza kurroa), Bhringaraj (Eclipta alba), and Saunf (Foeniculum vulgare). These ingredients work synergistically to ease digestion, support liver health, enhance metabolism, and promote long-term digestive wellness.
Nutriplus JointPro Health is formulated to support joint mobility, flexibility, and overall musculoskeletal well-being. With joint discomfort affecting younger and older adults alike, often due to prolonged sitting, digital habits, and stress-driven inflammation. JointPro Health offers a natural daily companion for enhanced movement and reduced stiffness. The formulation combines well-researched Ayurvedic herbs including Nirgundi (Vitex negundo), Tea (Camellia sinensis), Sunthi (Zingiber officinalis), Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera), Kunduru or Shallaki (Boswellia serrata), and Haridra (Curcuma longa). Together, these botanicals help reduce inflammation, strengthen joint function, and elevate overall mobility.
Recommended usage for both Ayurvedic formulations is one capsule twice a day before meals or as directed by a physician. They are suitable for individuals aged ten years and above, with each unit containing a net quantity of 60 capsules. Nutriplus DigestPro Health is priced at INR 2,780, and Nutriplus JointPro Health is also priced at INR 2,780.
Nutriplus DigestPro and Nutriplus JointPro are powered by two advanced natural technologies - Bioplantex Extraction Technology and Naisumi Metabolic Support - that significantly
elevate the efficacy of their Ayurvedic formulations. Bioplantex uses a non-toxic, eco-friendly extraction process that preserves maximum bioactive potency and ensures consistent strength
in every capsule. Complementing this, Naisumi acts as a natural insulin-mimetic system to enhance glucose metabolism, energy utilisation, and post-digestion nutrient absorption. Together, these innovations deliver cleaner, safer, and more effective plant-based support for digestive wellness and joint health.
Nutriplus JointPro Health and DigestPro Health are Ayurvedic proprietary medicines. Pregnant or lactating women, and individuals with pre-existing medical conditions, should consult a physician before use.
QNET India now offers the advanced Nutriplus JointPro Health and DigestPro Health formulations exclusively on the QNET India eStore.
About QNET:
QNET is one of Asia's leading e-commerce-enabled direct selling companies offering a wide range of health, wellness, and lifestyle products. Its tech-powered business model has empowered millions of entrepreneurs in over 100 countries.
Headquartered in Hong Kong, QNET has a presence in more than 25 countries through subsidiaries, agency partnerships, and franchisees. Globally recognised for its sports sponsorships, QNET is the Direct Selling Partner of Manchester City Football Club and supports CAF's African Club League Championships.
QNET is a member of multiple industry associations, including the Health Foods and Dietary Supplements Association (HADSA) and FICCI in India, operating locally through its sub-franchisee Vihaan Direct Selling (India) Pvt Ltd.
Company:-Madison Specialist Communication Services Pvt. Ltd.
User:- Raju Marelli
Email:[email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment