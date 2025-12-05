Predictmedix AI Announces Closing Of Final Tranche Of Non-Brokered Private Placement

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2025) - Predictmedix AI Inc. (CSE: PMED) (OTC Pink: PMEDF) (FSE: 3QP0) ("Predictmedix" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in AI-powered health and safety technology, is pleased to announce that it has successfully closed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering").

In this final tranche, the Company issued 3,050,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $152,500, bringing the total capital raised across all tranches of the Offering to $612,650.

The Company issued 3,050,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit, raising $152,500 in this tranche. Each Unit consists of one common share of Predictmedix and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one half Common Share of the Company at a price of C$0.15 for a period of 36 months following the closing date of the Offering. If, following four months and a day after the Closing Date, the volume weighted average price of the Common Shares on the CSE is equal to or greater than $0.30 for any 10 consecutive trading days, the Corporation may, upon providing written notice to the holders of Warrants, accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is 30 days following the date of such written notice.

"We are pleased to complete this financing with a select group of strategic participants who align closely with our long-term vision," said Dr. Rahul Kushwah, COO of Predictmedix AI. "In order to maintain share-structure integrity and avoid unnecessary dilution for our long-term investors, we opted to accept a reduced amount and take a disciplined, value-focused approach to the raise. Our priority was to welcome investors who bring meaningful strategic contributions through their expertise and networks, rather than simply maximizing capital. With this measured financing now concluded, we are moving ahead with clarity and strong momentum as we continue advancing our initiatives across key markets."

All securities issued in connection with the private placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

Details of the company's recent product validations, pilot programs, and strategic partnerships can be found in earlier press releases available at:

About Predictmedix AI Inc.

Predictmedix AI Inc. (CSE: PMED) (OTC Pink: PMEDF) (FSE: 3QP0) is an emerging provider of rapid health screening and remote patient care solutions globally. The Company's Smarthealth AI stations – powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) – use multispectral cameras to analyze physiological data patterns and predict a variety of health issues including 19 physiological vital parameters, impairment by drugs or alcohol, fatigue, or various mental illnesses. Predictmedix AI's proprietary remote patient care platform empowers medical professionals with a suite of AI-powered tools to improve patient health outcomes. To learn more, please visit our website at or follow us on Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

Contact

Dr. Rahul Kushwah, COO

(647) 889 6916

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results of the Company. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The Company's securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulations under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any Page 4 of 4 future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein, such as, but not limited to dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; the ability to obtain intellectual property rights related to its technology; limited operating history; general business, economic, competitive, political, regulatory and social uncertainties, and in particular, uncertainties related to COVID-19; risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company, including risks related to COVID-19; risks related to the Company's shares, including price volatility due to events that may or may not be within such party's control; reliance on management; and the emergency of additional competitors in the industry.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except required by law.

Disclaimer: The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to diagnose, eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

