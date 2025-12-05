DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Healthcare Interactive, Inc. Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWTOWN, Pa., Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at Healthcare Interactive, Inc. (“HCIactive”). HCIactive learned of a data breach on or about July 22, 2025.

About Healthcare Interactive, Inc.

HCIactive is an Insurtech company that uses an AI-driven platform to simplify benefits, enrollment, and wellness management for TPAs, brokers, and health systems.

What happened?

On or around July 22, 2025, HCIactive detected unusual network activity. They acted quickly to secure the system and began an investigation. The investigation found that between July 8 and July 12, 2025, an unauthorized third party accessed and acquired certain files.

The compromised files potentially included personal data such as names, birth dates, email and phone contacts, mailing addresses, Social Security numbers, blood test results, biometric information, health insurance registration, medical records, and insurance claims. Approximately 87,565 individuals may have been impacted by this breach.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification regarding HCIactive, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit seeking legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the HCIactive data breach.

