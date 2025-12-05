Humanoid Global Welcomes Marc Theermann, Chief Strategy Officer Of Boston Dynamics To Its Technical Advisory Committee

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) – NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES –

Vancouver, BC & Boston, Massachusetts, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. Humanoid Global” or the“ Company”) ( CSE:ROBO, FWB:0XM1, OTCQB:RBOHF

As chief strategy officer of Boston Dynamics, Mr. Theermann oversees commercialization and go-to-market functions for the company's embodied AI and industrial robotic platforms, including Atlas, Stretch, and Spot. His responsibilities span partnerships, sales, marketing, customer success, strategy, and support across global deployments. Prior to Boston Dynamics, Mr. Theermann was director of global partnerships at Google and contributed to the growth and successful exits of several high-growth technology companies. He holds an MBA from Northeastern University and a Master's in International Management from Thunderbird.

“I'm excited to join Humanoid Global as an advisor at a moment when robotics is scaling faster than ever,” said Mr. Theermann, CSO of Boston Dynamics.“What inspires me most is the opportunity to help democratize access to this sector, opening the door for both institutional and private investors to participate in its next chapter.”

Mr. Theermann will support Humanoid Global by providing strategic guidance on emerging developments in humanoid robotics, including advancements in manipulation, perception, mobility, and human-robot interaction. He will assist the Company in identifying research partners, academic collaborators, and technical talent while helping evaluate potential investment opportunities across the humanoid robotics landscape. In addition, he will advise on opportunities for institutional engagement and technical collaboration, drawing on his industry experience to help strengthen Humanoid Global's network and visibility within the broader robotics ecosystem.

“Mr. Theermann brings deep industry experience across embodied AI and advanced robotics,” said Shahab Samimi, CEO of Humanoid Global.“His perspective on commercialization, platform development, and the broader trajectory of the field will be valuable as we continue evaluating opportunities and advancing our work in this sector.”

Grant of Stock Options and RSUs

The Company also announces that pursuant to its Stock Option and RSU Plans, it has granted a total of 50,000 incentive stock options (the“ Options”) and 60,000 restricted share units (“ RSUs”) to Mr. Theermann, subject to CSE approval. Each Option is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $1.29 for a period of three years from the date of the grant. The Options will vest as to 25% three months after the grant date, with an additional 25% vesting every three months thereafter, resulting in full vesting one year from the grant date. Each RSU entitles the recipient to receive one common share of the Company upon vesting. 10,000 of the RSUs will vest immediately and the remaining 50,000 RSU's will vest as to 25% three months after the award date, with an additional 25% vesting every three months thereafter, resulting in full vesting one year from the award date. The Company will also pay Mr. Theermann a monthly fee of $US 7,500.

About Humanoid Global Holdings Corp.

Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. (CSE:ROBO, FWB:0XM1, OTCQB:RBOHF ) (“Humanoid Global” or the“Company”) is a publicly traded investment issuer building a portfolio of pioneering companies in the growing humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, investing in and accelerating their growth. It serves as a global investment platform providing liquidity and access to an actively managed portfolio spanning the value chain of this emerging ecosystem, including advanced software, hardware, and enabling technologies. Led by a team with a proven track record of scaling transformative technologies globally, the Company takes a long-term, partnership-oriented approach. It provides capital and strategic consultation on go-to-market strategies, regulatory pathways, and transaction advisory, while facilitating introductions to customers, suppliers, and strategic partners.

Learn more:



