Bahamasair And Emirates Partnership Activated, Offering Direct Connections To Nassau And Freeport

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nassau, The Bahamas, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bahamasair and Emirates have now moved their interline agreement from planning to operation, enabling travellers from Emirates' global network to connect through Florida to the islands of The Bahamas. Passengers can book their entire journey on a single ticket, with coordinated baggage check-through across both airlines, creating a seamless travel experience from international flights to domestic connections.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, The Honourable I. Chester Cooper, welcomed the milestone, saying:“This partnership is now fully operational, providing travelers with straightforward connections to The Bahamas. It demonstrates the effectiveness of collaboration between our national airline and international carriers in making travel to our islands more accessible and convenient.”

Bahamasair Managing Director, Tracy Cooper, emphasised the operational significance, noting:“With the agreement now active, Bahamasair can serve as a reliable bridge for visitors traveling from key international cities through Florida. This step strengthens our domestic network and allows us to better coordinate schedules, ensuring smoother travel for everyone arriving in our islands.”

The activation represents the first stage of implementing the June Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and allows passengers to book Emirates–Bahamasair journeys through Florida with integrated connections. By operationalising the framework, the airlines are providing immediate, practical benefits to travelers and reinforcing Bahamasair's role as the national link across the islands.

About The Bahamas

The Bahamas comprises over 700 islands and cays, including 16 unique island destinations. Just 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and accessible escape for travelers. From world-class fishing, diving and boating to miles of pristine beaches, The Bahamas offers something for everyone-families, couples, and adventurers alike. Discover why It's Better in The Bahamas at or follow us on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

