Google Cloud And MCIT Qatar Forge Renewed Strategic Alliance At MWC Doha

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Formalizing a Strategic Framework to Propel Qatar National Vision 2030 with Secure Cloud and AI Foundation for Digital Transformation

DOHA - December, 2025 - Google Cloud and the State of Qatar's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) today announced the formal renewal of their strategic Master Framework Agreement (MFA). Google Cloud and MCIT conducted the signing at MWC Doha, formalizing the reinforced, long-term alliance that provides the secure cloud and advanced AI foundation needed to accelerate the government sector's digital transformation and realize the ambitious goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Through the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology's (MCIT) enabling role and its ongoing efforts to localize advanced technologies, this sustained partnership builds on the solid progress achieved since the launch of the Google Cloud Doha region-a hub that has rapidly empowered government ministries and major national enterprises. The extended agreement further ensures that government entities continue to benefit from secure, scalable, and innovative cloud services, with an enhanced focus on future-proofing public service delivery through generative AI and advanced data solutions.

The renewal was formalized during a high-level signing ceremony at MWC Doha. Shortly following the signing, Ghassan Kosta, regional general manager, Google Cloud Qatar, Oman, Bahrain and Iraq, announced the commitment in his keynote presentation to an audience of industry leaders. This high-profile announcement underscores the enduring, strategic importance of the MFA in enabling the government sector to leverage cutting-edge cloud infrastructure and drive impactful, large-scale digital projects.

The successful execution of the previous agreement has already yielded significant achievements across the Qatari public sector, demonstrating a robust appetite for AI-driven transformation. By renewing this strategic framework, MCIT and Google Cloud are doubling down on their commitment to empower the nation with the latest advancements in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and data analytics, directly supporting the country's transition toward a knowledge-based economy.

Mr. Sami Mohammad Al-Shammari, Assistant Undersecretary for Infrastructure and Operations Affairs at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, stated:“Our reinforced collaboration with Google Cloud has been instrumental in advancing Qatar's digital landscape. Today, I am pleased to announce the renewal of this critical framework agreement at MWC Doha. This action is a clear testament to our successful partnership and Google Cloud's ongoing, tangible contributions to our nation's technological advancement. By providing cutting-edge and secure cloud solutions, and fostering innovation particularly in AI and data analytics, we are building partnerships that empower our government entities to enhance services, drive efficiency, and accelerate progress across all sectors. We look forward to continuing this fruitful collaboration, further solidifying Qatar's digital future and realizing the ambitious goals outlined in Qatar National Vision 2030.”

Ghassan Kosta, regional general manager, Google Cloud Qatar, Oman, Bahrain and Iraq, said:“We are deeply honored and strategically committed to the renewal of our Master Framework Agreement with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology. Announcing this long-term alliance at MWC Doha is a defining moment. MCIT's continued confidence in Google Cloud, delivered through our local Doha region, affirms the unmatched value of our intelligent cloud infrastructure. By continuing to provide our advanced technologies-from AI to robust security-we are committed to being a steadfast partner in accelerating Qatar's digital transformation, empowering its public services, and catalyzing its dynamic, knowledge-based economy.”